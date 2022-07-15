Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Wandering the yard with a watering can

Like David Copperfield, I’m trying to figure out if I am to be the hero of my life’s story.

Granted, David Copperfield faced that question when he was about 10 years old, I’m a handful of decades beyond that, but still unsure of my place in life.

For instance, it turns out I’m something of a nurturer … at least as far as plants are concerned.

Sure, sad songs make me cry. And, I bawled like a baby when the dog was buried in “Marley and Me.” But, generally speaking, I’m not a warm, fuzzy blanket.

Yet, I find myself spending parts of almost every day walking around my yard with a watering can.

My wife owned and operated her own floral business for more than 30 years. As you would expect, our yard is awash in color from annuals, perennials, decorative bushes and trees.

Every spring she spends weeks planting and replanting flowers. There is usually a bush to move from one side of the yard to another in order to minimize or maximize the amount of sunlight.

Those are among my least favorite weeks of the year. I enjoy the beauty of our yard, but I’m not a planter. Fortunately, my wife enjoys it.

However, once the plants are in the ground, they become my responsibility.

For the first couple of years, I watered the plants conscientiously, but not for the right reasons. I was desperate to keep the plants alive because the thought of enduring a second planting season seemed onerous.

For years, that motivation served me well. Our window box flowers and the annuals surrounding them survived well into November – at least until the first killing frost.

But, in the last couple years, coincidentally about the time I retired, my attitude changed.

These days there is actually time to walk around the yard, or sit on the patio, to enjoy the beauty my wife has created.

Whereas I used to water because I had to, now, it’s become a part of my daily routine.

In the past, I’d use a hose or sprinklers, because time was at a premium. It takes at least 90 minutes to properly soak all the plants.

Now, I eschew the assembly line feel of the hose. It seems so impersonal. Granted, it’s not practical to water some of the large flower beds by hand, but there are dozens of potted plants around the house that need care.

There is something about walking around the yard with a watering can, tending to the personal needs of the individual plants that is inherently rewarding.

Some plants, like sweet potato vines and begonias are particularly heat and water sensitive. They are quick to show stress, and I swear I can physically feel it when they are drooping in the heat. When I see those curled up leaves dangling lifelessly, it’s time to spring into action.

The best part? Normally, within 30 minutes they have rehydrated and look perfectly healthy/normal again. It’s a feeling that is difficult to describe. While I’m aware that the transformation of the plant is merely science, it feels almost miraculous.

And, that’s enough to keep me wandering the yard with a watering can.