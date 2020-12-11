Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: We can't force our will on nature

Nature neither bends, nor adheres, to man’s concept of time.

As much as we’d like to force our will on nature, that’s just not going to happen.

Some days conditions are such fish will bite. On other days, despite our best efforts, it’s just not going to happen.

How many times in your life have you heard, “You should have been here yesterday?”

Of course, there are occasional reversals of that theme. I recall an Illinois Department of Natural Resources outdoor writers’ conference at Rend Lake many years ago. Guided crappie trips were part of the event, and the bite was on.

Virtually everyone came back with a limit of fish.

Ron Allen, a former IDNR employee, served as host of our lunch meeting. I’ll never forget his opening statement, “Fishing was so good, I thought it was yesterday.”

That pretty much sums up our encounters with nature.

How many times have you sat in a duck blind and witnessed a flight of ducks landing in your decoys 20-30 minutes before shooting time only to see them fly off a few minutes later, and then you spend the rest of the morning looking at empty skies?