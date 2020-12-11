Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: We can't force our will on nature

Nature neither bends, nor adheres, to man’s concept of time.
As much as we’d like to force our will on nature, that’s just not going to happen.
Some days conditions are such fish will bite. On other days, despite our best efforts, it’s just not going to happen.
How many times in your life have you heard, “You should have been here yesterday?”
Of course, there are occasional reversals of that theme. I recall an Illinois Department of Natural Resources outdoor writers’ conference at Rend Lake many years ago. Guided crappie trips were part of the event, and the bite was on.
Virtually everyone came back with a limit of fish.
Ron Allen, a former IDNR employee, served as host of our lunch meeting. I’ll never forget his opening statement, “Fishing was so good, I thought it was yesterday.”
That pretty much sums up our encounters with nature.
How many times have you sat in a duck blind and witnessed a flight of ducks landing in your decoys 20-30 minutes before shooting time only to see them fly off a few minutes later, and then you spend the rest of the morning looking at empty skies?
Deer hunters have regaled me with tails of sitting in a tree stand all day without seeing a single deer, then having a huge buck walk right in front of them as they walk back to their vehicles.
Yes, timing is everything.
Sometimes it comes down to a split-second. I have taken thousands of photographs of empty limbs over the years, limbs where some type of rare or unusual bird had been perched just an instant before. Sometimes the photo might even contain a hint of a blurred wing or the tip of the bird’s feet.
On the other hand, nothing is more fun than being at the right place at the right time.
A couple years ago, I stopped at the Cache River Wetlands Center just to walk the trails. The trail forks near the center and randomly I chose to go right. After walking just a few strides I turned a corner and came face-to-face with a bobcat.
Afraid to even exhale, I slowly lifted the camera to shooting position. I managed to get a couple frames before the beautiful creature bolted for cover. Had I turned left, or arrived a minute earlier or later, our paths likely would have never crossed.
Similarly, I was parked on the Wolf Creek Causeway at Crab Orchard Lake a couple years ago watching a dozen gadwall idly swimming near the road. Suddenly, they all flew away.
Something beyond my range of vision had obviously spooked them. I looked up in time to see a bald eagle swooping down at the surface of the water just a few yards from where the gadwall had been feeding.
I had the presence of mind to snap a couple frames. They photos aren’t great, but that remains my most intimate interaction with an eagle. Again, a second or two earlier or later and that memory is never made.
Which gets us to one final, ridiculous example.
I live on a quiet street. There probably aren’t five cars pass my house on a given day … unless I have Beau in the front yard. One morning this week I photographed birds off my deck for 90 minutes – only one car passed by and that was my neighbor coming home for lunch.
Then, I took Beau to the yard for a bathroom break – two cars immediately roll by.
It’s fate.
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!