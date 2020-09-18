Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: We should be able to have nice things

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A neighbor engaged me while I was walking the dog one day last week.

We frequently exchange pleasantries on the daily walk, but this meeting turned into an hour-long session that could be titled “Get Off My Lawn” or, “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.”

The conversation began when my neighbor chided me that my daily walks seem to be getting shorter. I just laughed and told him we were just getting warmed up. A longer walk on the Department of Natural Resources’ Tunnel Hill Trail was planned later in the morning.

I did note that my wife had had an incident on the trail the day before. Beau will be 11 years old next month, and we have walked him on the trail almost daily during his entire life. We never had any incidents on the trail until this year.

However, the day before a four-wheeler had roared by while she and Beau were walking. No motorized vehicles are allowed on the trail. And, while I’d be willing to turn a blind eye to an occasional rider, there is plenty of evidence to suggest plenty of four-wheelers are using the trail.

There are skid marks galore, indicating someone was traveling at a fair rate of speed, then braked and turned the wheels to the side. There are also a number of places on the trail where deep ruts have been dug.