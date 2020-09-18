Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: We should be able to have nice things

A neighbor engaged me while I was walking the dog one day last week.
We frequently exchange pleasantries on the daily walk, but this meeting turned into an hour-long session that could be titled “Get Off My Lawn” or, “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.”
The conversation began when my neighbor chided me that my daily walks seem to be getting shorter. I just laughed and told him we were just getting warmed up. A longer walk on the Department of Natural Resources’ Tunnel Hill Trail was planned later in the morning.
I did note that my wife had had an incident on the trail the day before. Beau will be 11 years old next month, and we have walked him on the trail almost daily during his entire life. We never had any incidents on the trail until this year.
However, the day before a four-wheeler had roared by while she and Beau were walking. No motorized vehicles are allowed on the trail. And, while I’d be willing to turn a blind eye to an occasional rider, there is plenty of evidence to suggest plenty of four-wheelers are using the trail.
There are skid marks galore, indicating someone was traveling at a fair rate of speed, then braked and turned the wheels to the side. There are also a number of places on the trail where deep ruts have been dug.
The riders apparently rev up the engine in neutral, pop the clutch and spin away, leaving deep ruts at the side of the trail. This was our first encounter with a four-wheeler, but about the fourth unpleasant incident on the trail this summer.
We had called IDNR after one of the earlier incidents. I knew there was little officials could do after the fact without concrete evidence, so we were advised to record any further episodes. And, we plan to do just that.
The trail is one of Southern Illinois’ hidden gems. Area residents and tourists should be able to ride their bikes, walk their dogs or just take a leisurely hike in piece.
After I told my story, my neighbor said he had spent a couple days dove hunting at Ten Mile Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area, located near McLeansboro. He expressed total surprise at the behavior of some of the hunters that had used the area.
On his second visit, he found that several hunters had trashed the place. Opening day hunters had littered the dove fields with plastic bottles and food wrappers. Several hunters had left their spent shells in the field. And, he even found a pile of dead doves that someone had left behind.
In addition, porta-potties placed for hunters’ comfort had previously been shot up.
We found ourselves shaking our heads and saying in unison, “What the hell is wrong with people?”
To be perfectly clear, this isn’t a slam at IDNR. There is no way the agency can patrol the 50-plus miles of the Tunnel Hill Trail on a daily basis. Conservation Police Officers cannot hold the hand of every hunter to see they behave responsibly.
It is, however, an indictment of the callous attitude too many people have toward our environment and the things the State of Illinois provides.
I simply cannot get my head around people tearing up the trail, or trashing the hunting areas. It’s obvious that the vandals are using the state facilities, so what gives?
It’s hard to believe anyone would want to settle down into a field that looks like a garbage dump. And, if you’re using a trail illegally, wouldn’t it make sense not to call attention to yourself by trying to disguise your presence.
It felt good to vent about the incident. And, I hope law enforcement is able to crack down on these scofflaws. It may be a naïve notion, but I believe we should be able to have nice things.
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
