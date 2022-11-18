Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Will Southern Illinois have 11 more snowstorms this winter?

According to the tales my parents told me, Southern Illinois can expect another 11 snow storms this winter.

The story says that the number of snowstorms in a season corresponds to the date of the first accumulation of snow. If that “logic” holds true, the snow we woke up to on Nov. 12 means we can expect another 11 snow storms this winter.

There is no indication my parents ever believed such a thing. In fact, my dad was an astute observer of the weather. However, it was a good story to tell a youngster – especially one relishing the possibility of at least 11 snow days.

Not surprisingly, my view toward snow changed dramatically as an adult. Shoveling sidewalks and clearing parking lots before driving 40 miles to work has a way of making snow look unattractive.

But, even an avowed snow-hater as myself enjoyed Saturday’s snow.

First, it was temporary. Most of the snow had disappeared by Sunday afternoon.

Second, it didn’t create any travel issues.

Third, it was aesthetically pleasing.

There was just enough snow to cover the unraked leaves in my yard. The snow was wet enough to cling to leaves, pine and holly branches. What’s more, it drove an incredible amount of traffic to my bird feeders. If such a thing is possible, it was the perfect snowfall.

For the first time in several years, I didn’t keep my bird feeders filled this summer. There are plenty of food sources during the summer. Keeping my feeders stocked through the summer months only results in fat squirrels and my frustration.

I broke out the feeders a couple of weeks ago when the temperature dipped into the 30s. With the exception of the feeder outside my bedroom window, the birds largely ignored the sunflower seeds and suet cakes spread about the back yard.

However, by the time I got out of bed Saturday morning, lines had formed.

House finch, house sparrows, Carolina chickadees, northern cardinals, dark-eyed juncos and even a couple red-breasted nuthatch were jockeying for position at the feeders.

Despite the overcast conditions, Saturday presented a great opportunity to take bird feeder photographs. Granted, photographs in a natural setting are preferable, but the feeder offers several advantages.

Most birds, chickadees never get the memo, tend to be less active at the feeder. They’ll hang around for a leisurely meal. And, often times the birds will be distracted enough that human presence isn’t bothersome.

It really does present excellent portrait opportunities.

So, Saturday afternoon found me clad in camouflage, standing near hyacinth vines, waiting in ambush near the feeder. Apparently, the camouflage was effective because at one point my forehead was nearly impaled by red-breasted nuthatch, speeding from one feeder to another.

Fortunately, the snow didn’t all disappear Saturday. The sun came out Sunday morning, creating perfect light on one of my feeders.

As painful as it is to admit, I really enjoyed the snow this weekend.

However, under no circumstances am I hoping for another 11 snowstorms this winter.