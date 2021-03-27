Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: With spring's arrival, give thanks to nature's beauty

If I had a super power it would be to slow the passage of time each spring.
This time of year, late March to early May, is the greatest time to be alive.
The natural world emerges from its winter doldrums and comes to life. It’s like Dorothy Gale’s drab, plain farmhouse is swept off the monochromatic Kansas prairie and lands in the vivid psychedelic land of Oz.
This year I’m making a particular effort to enjoy every moment I’m outside.
The spring flowers are among my favorites because they are so fleeting. Each morning as I walk Beau, I stop to look at the colorful daffodils now in full bloom. We have several varieties. Some are pure yellow, others have a yellow outer flower with a bright orange center.
In the meantime, my neighbor’s crocus have already come and gone. While they are incredibly short-lived, the crocus provide the first glimmer of impending spring. However, while his crocus are gone, the hyacinths that line his driveway are in full bloom as I type this.
So, in a few minutes from now when Beau and I take our morning walk, I will stop and look at the daffodils. I will sniff the air to detect the faint aroma of the hyacinth while also checking on the progress of the lilac bushes in our yards.
After a year of living under the burden of COVID-19, I want to wring every ounce of pleasure out of the natural world. I do not want to look back in two or three weeks and suddenly discover the daffodils have already disappeared.
But, there is also so much more.
There are several cherry trees blossoming in the neighborhood. In addition, there is a pair of massive tulip trees in the process of opening up this week. The colors are just breathtaking to behold.
The best part … this is just the beginning.
Trees are starting to set buds. In a week or 10 days, the maples and oaks will take on a new image, no longer the scary, scraggly looking bare branches, but they will be filled with the soft green hues of emergent vegetation.
Normally, I’d say I can’t wait for those days to arrive, but I’m not wishing a single second of this spring away.
Finally, in case you haven’t noticed, the sounds of nature are also morphing as we speak.
Drive past any sizable puddle of water these days and the sounds of spring peepers fill the air. One of my earliest childhood memories involves being in bed on a warm spring night and being serenaded by a chorus of spring peepers.
And, if you’ve spent any time outside, you’ve seen and heard male cardinals perched near the top of trees singing, “Purdy, purdy, purdy” in an effort to attract the ladies. Red-winged blackbirds are also screeching, marking their territories.
What’s more, rose-breasted grosbeaks and ruby-throated hummingbirds will soon be showing up in our backyards.
So, it’s time to take a deep breath. Walk outside and see what progress the world has made since yesterday, take note of where we are and offer a prayer of thanks to whatever higher power you believe him for the wonderful world in which we live.
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.