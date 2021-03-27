Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: With spring's arrival, give thanks to nature's beauty

If I had a super power it would be to slow the passage of time each spring.

This time of year, late March to early May, is the greatest time to be alive.

The natural world emerges from its winter doldrums and comes to life. It’s like Dorothy Gale’s drab, plain farmhouse is swept off the monochromatic Kansas prairie and lands in the vivid psychedelic land of Oz.

This year I’m making a particular effort to enjoy every moment I’m outside.

The spring flowers are among my favorites because they are so fleeting. Each morning as I walk Beau, I stop to look at the colorful daffodils now in full bloom. We have several varieties. Some are pure yellow, others have a yellow outer flower with a bright orange center.

In the meantime, my neighbor’s crocus have already come and gone. While they are incredibly short-lived, the crocus provide the first glimmer of impending spring. However, while his crocus are gone, the hyacinths that line his driveway are in full bloom as I type this.

So, in a few minutes from now when Beau and I take our morning walk, I will stop and look at the daffodils. I will sniff the air to detect the faint aroma of the hyacinth while also checking on the progress of the lilac bushes in our yards.