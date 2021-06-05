Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: You won't regret a visit to Rim Rock

For the first time in way too long, we hiked the Rim Rock-Pounds Hollow Trail in the Shawnee National Forest Sunday.
Hiked is perhaps a misnomer. The round trip is probably less than two miles. However, Mother Nature packs a lot into that short distance.
We started, as I prefer, at the Rim Rock end of the trail. That requires quite a bit of uphill at the end of the walk, but I like a good ending.
In most instances, the Rim Rock-Pounds Hollow Trail could be described as a hidden jewel of the Shawnee. Not on Memorial Day Weekend. The parking lot, admittedly small, was overflowing upon our arrival.
And, although we ran into numerous groups on the trail, the bluffs and forest have a way of enveloping you. Plus, it was gratifying to see parents with young children out enjoying nature.
There is no better place to enjoy nature than Rim Rock. The vistas may not be as spectacular as the nearby Garden of the Gods, but the downward descent to the forest floor takes the visitor past majestic bluffs on a boulder-strewn trail.
In fact, Rim Rock is the mirror image of Garden of the Gods. Rather than standing at the top and looking down, Rim Rock takes you to the base of the rocks. Standing there at the bottom, looking straight up imparts a feeling of wonder, awe and more than inkling of your mortal insignificance.
There are plenty of benches along the trail, ostensibly to rest, but they also provide an excellent opportunity for reflection among the towering oaks. One can only wonder how indigenous people felt about the canyon, how they used it for hunting and trapping.
There are still bluffs around you on the forest floor, but a small stream becomes the focus of the hike. As you wind your way toward Pounds Hollow the stream widens and eventually becomes Pounds Hollow Lake. The progression from trickle to actual body of water is fascinating in itself.
We took the time to stare into the stream and watch the life and death drama that plays out daily in a small stream. We saw a large snapping turtle lumbering through the water, looking for a late afternoon snack. We saw a largemouth bass patrolling the edge of the stream, searching for unwary prey.
And, we saw bluebill protecting the spawning beds carved out of the stream floor.
At Pounds Hollow, we sat for a significant time, watching the brave souls swimming on a chilly afternoon. We smiled at the kids flying a kite on the beach and a family dog digging for treasure in a far corner of the sand.
We sat, watched and listened to a white-eyed vireo staking out his territory before doubling back to the parking lot.
Although some people like loop trails, I’m a fan of walking in and retracing my steps. On the way back, the lake shrank to a tiny stream and the bluffs grew taller under our feet as we climbed back to the top.
Plus, walking in the opposite direction gives you an opportunity to see things you missed coming in.
In addition, by the time we made the return trip, late afternoon had given away to early evening. The “crowd” had dissipated, leaving us virtually alone on the trail, allowing us to enjoy the chattering of the summer tanagers and plaintive cries of the peewee.
If you are a Southern Illinois resident and have never been to Rim Rock, visit soon. You won’t regret it. I can’t believe I had stayed away so long.
