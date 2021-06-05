Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: You won't regret a visit to Rim Rock

There are plenty of benches along the trail, ostensibly to rest, but they also provide an excellent opportunity for reflection among the towering oaks. One can only wonder how indigenous people felt about the canyon, how they used it for hunting and trapping.

There are still bluffs around you on the forest floor, but a small stream becomes the focus of the hike. As you wind your way toward Pounds Hollow the stream widens and eventually becomes Pounds Hollow Lake. The progression from trickle to actual body of water is fascinating in itself.

We took the time to stare into the stream and watch the life and death drama that plays out daily in a small stream. We saw a large snapping turtle lumbering through the water, looking for a late afternoon snack. We saw a largemouth bass patrolling the edge of the stream, searching for unwary prey.

And, we saw bluebill protecting the spawning beds carved out of the stream floor.

At Pounds Hollow, we sat for a significant time, watching the brave souls swimming on a chilly afternoon. We smiled at the kids flying a kite on the beach and a family dog digging for treasure in a far corner of the sand.

We sat, watched and listened to a white-eyed vireo staking out his territory before doubling back to the parking lot.