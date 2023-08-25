Over the course of the past 35 years I’ve spent countless hours with hunting, fishing, wildlife and birding guides.

Guides have helped me harvest ducks and turkey in Southern Illinois, helped me catch salmon on Lake Michigan and in Alaska’s Talkeetna River, smallmouth in Lake Erie, redfish in the Mississippi Delta, black-tipped shark in Florida and white bass in Oklahoma’s Grand Lake of the Cherokee. Birding guides showed me black-throated blue warblers in Minnesota, green-tailed towhees in Colorado and Altamira orioles in Texas.

Perhaps I’ve been lucky, but I’ve never encountered a bad guide.

Each and every one has been the consummate professional, taking their jobs quite seriously. Over the years, they’ve tended to be apologetic, even after a good day afield.

During my newspaper career, I discovered one of the great loves of my life – photographing wildlife. Over the last few years at The Southern Illinoisan, wildlife photography became my favorite part of the job.

Upon retirement, I decided to hang up my own shingle – Winkeler’s Wings and Wildlife. Now, I find myself on the other side of the guide-client relationship. As a result, I hold guides in even higher esteem. Certainly not for the work I do, but because now I can fully appreciate how easy these men and women made the job look.

Believe me, not every day afield has a fairytale ending. The fish don’t always bite. The turkey don’t always respond to calls. That happens. That’s nature. When I hire guides, I’m fully aware that Mother Nature is fickle.

There are two criteria by which I judge guides – how they handle adversity and effort. If my guide keeps trying to the very end, even though our livewell is empty or we didn’t fill our tags, I’m happy. Being shutout is sometimes part of the experience.

Another amazing thing, over the years the guides I’ve hired have been miraculously free of mishaps. There have been a few memorable moments, but generally the guided trips have been free of drama or inadvertent comedy.

I do recall one crappie guide turning multiple shades of red while we were fishing deep water around boat docks in a Missouri lake. We were vertical jigging at about 15 feet when a crappie slammed my bait.

With an upward sweep of the rod, I hooked something solid. Generally, a crappie gives ground quickly, but this wasn’t one of those occasions. Whatever I caught felt like dead weight. I figured a channel cat or possibly a turtle.

A minute or two later I was able to see something slowly rising to the surface. It was a perforated plastic bucket filled with fish food. “Ummm, you weren’t supposed to see that,” the guide stammered.

On a duck hunting trip years ago, our guide went over an extensive checklist before launching our boat. One of the final questions was, “Do you have your hunting licenses?”

When we all replied in the affirmative, we set sail. We’d been hunting for about 45 minutes when a Conservation Police Officer pulled up, checked our boat and asked to see our licenses. Everyone produced a license except our red-faced guide.

I nearly had one of those moments last Saturday on a bird trip. As we got out of my car on one of the last stops, I grabbed a couple bottles of water for my clients. In one motion, I tossed my keys in the trunk and slammed the lid.

The lid hadn’t even latched yet when I realized my idiocy. A million questions raced through my head, including, “What the $@%@ am I going to do?”

My only hope was I hadn’t locked the car doors. I held my breath while pulling on the door latch. The relief I felt when the door opened was indescribable.

Only one of my three clients saw what I had done.

“This is between us,” I said sternly. “I’ll deny it if you say anything.”

It goes without saying that she is now one of my all-time favorite clients.