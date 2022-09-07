Outdoors Column | Navigating the long way in nature pays off

There are no straight roads in Central Florida.

We recently returned from a trip to the Lake Kissimmee area. Travel in Florida isn’t easy … or at least not logical by Southern Illinois standards.

Typically, travel time and distance in Southern Illinois is simple to calculate. Say you’re traveling from Harrisburg to Rend Lake. The distance is about 40 miles. Add about 10-15 minutes to the 40 miles, depending on the day of the week and time of the day, and you can be at Rend Lake in 45-55 minutes.

It’s relatively simple, because our roads take you from one place to the next.

Central Florida trips aren’t planned from point A to point B. Point B is simply the first of a dozen or more turns it will take to travel the 40 miles.

We stayed at an old hotel in a rejuvenated area of St. Cloud. It was a lovely neighborhood with nice restaurants, small shops and a friendly bar or two. However, to reach the end of the block required two turns.

One of the things we wanted to see while in Florida was Bok Tower and Gardens. Bok Tower is a sight to behold. The 205-foot structure was built in the early 20th century atop a hill that overlooks the flat countryside that is Florida.

It is surrounded by spectacular gardens that were worth the 40-mile drive from St. Cloud.

I know what you’re thinking … Forty miles equals 45-55 minutes.

In a geometric world that would be accurate. However, Florida roads apparently aren’t laid out in a grid pattern. The pattern, if any exists, seems to be concentric circles with a few well-hidden side roads from one circle to the next.

We left Bok Tower and I swear the first half-dozen turns we made were to the left. I was fully expecting to arrive back at the entrance gate to be met with staff members laughing out loud when hapless tourists returned.

The drive back to our hotel took between 90 minutes and two hours. And, traffic was non-existent.

Of course, we were relying on GPS. So, it was entirely possible someone in the cloud was indeed playing tricks on us. I would love to see the route we traveled plotted on an actual road map. As an aside, while I appreciate the convenience of GPS, there was something emotionally satisfying about planning your own course on an actual piece of paper.

There was a sense of accomplishment. There was the notion, misguided as it frequently was, that you were the master of your own fate. At times, I do long for the days of Rand-McNally.

To prove our travails were no fluke, the next day we traveled to a wide spot in the road called Joe Overstreet’s Landing. It’s an area on Lake Kissimmee noted for outstanding birding.

Taking a circuitous path, we reached the landing. And, the birding was as good as advertised – we saw a couple crested caracara, innumerable sandhill cranes, countless great egrets, thousands of cattle egrets, an anhinga or two and even a purple gallinule.

While at Lake Kissimmee we decided to take a side trip to Lake Kissimmee State Park. Originally GPS told us it was just 8.6 miles away. Yet, we were routed over a sand/gravel road through a wildlife management area and arrived at the park nearly an hour after our departure from the landing.

And, of course, the drive back to the hotel lasted somewhere between 90 minutes and two hours. Apparently, St. Could is two hours from everywhere.

On the other hand, the experience was worth it.