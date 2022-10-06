Outdoors Column | Roadtripping is back in vogue

For the first time in my life, I may be trendy.

Apparently, in the aftermath of COVID-19, good old-fashioned road trips are quite the rage in America.

During the past year, we have traveled to Badlands National Park in South Dakota and to Orlando, Florida. Both times, we opted to drive rather than to fly, although booking a flight to Orlando is about as easy as getting a hamburger through a drive-up window.

The resurgence in road trip popularity means another American institution, the Rand-McNally Road Atlas, is also making a comeback. After a slump created by the last generation’s GPS revolution, atlas sales are ticking back up.

Admittedly, I scoffed when my wife came home with the 2022 version – that was before I knew we were ahead of the curve. The atlas is handy. It has an appendix detailing the wonders of our national parks. The driving distance charts give you an incredible amount of information on one page. A quick glance at an actual map tells you what attractions surround your destination. And, you don’t have to worry about connectivity or pop-up ads. It’s really kind of refreshing in a retro kind of way.

Armed with a book of maps, we opted for road trips.

It’s simpler to drive. Dealing with airports is a total pain. Driving is much cheaper. And, since we’ve both retired, we have more time, although driving, even long distances, is almost as efficient as flying.

While working as sports editor of this newspaper, I frequently had to travel to out-of-state venues to cover Saluki basketball and football. While planning trips I came to the realization flying was inefficient if driving time was eight hours or less.

Geography has something to do with that.

From my home in Harrisburg, it takes 2.5 hours to reach Lambert Field in St. Louis, or three hours to reach Nashville International Airport. Since you’re supposed to get to the airport 90 minutes prior to your flight, I already have four hours invested by the time I step on the plane.

Most flights are going to be at least two hours in duration. And, once you land, retrieving luggage and procuring a rental car takes at least another hour or two.

No thanks, I’ll drive.

The cost analysis is even more persuasive.

A recent search showed the cheapest flight to Rapid City, SD was $466 per person. A cheap rental car in South Dakota was $260. And, since the cheap flight departed at 5:40 a.m., I’d utilize a park-and-fly hotel, at least another $200.

And, since we were gone about 12 days, there would have been bags to check, roughly another $150. That brings us to about $1,400 just to reach our destination.

Conversely, driving distance between Harrisburg and Rapid City is 1,087 miles, or 2,174 miles round trip. My Hyundai Elantra averaged 40 miles per gallon on the recent drive to Florida. We could make the round trip on 55 gallons, at four bucks a gallon that’s $220.

We broke up the trip into two days, so add $200 for a hotel room and another $100 for food. So, driving saved us about $1,000. And, while driving through South Dakota we saw antelope, bison and ringed-neck pheasant along the roadway. You can’t do that locked in a stuffy tube with 200 strangers.

And, in terms of travel time, the drive took about 16 hours while the convoluted flight took us from St. Louis, to Dallas-Fort Worth to Rapid City in over seven hours. Add in the travel time to the airport, and the flight saved roughly four hours.

Again, no thanks. I’ll drive. It’s the American way.