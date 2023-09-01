The terrifying power of Mother Nature unleashed the terrifying power of man Saturday morning.

My wife and I were in suburban St. Louis, staying with the grandkids for the weekend. A light shower moved through the area while we scrambled around getting the kids ready for soccer games and a volleyball match.

A quick glance at my weather app indicated that light rain would be in the region for an hour or so. I brushed off the possibility of weather getting in the way of the athletic contests.

The weather app appeared to be accurate. The rain continued for several minutes with no sign of lightning or thunder.

Yet, about 15 minutes later I was in the basement when I heard this scary, yet all too familiar sound. It was a muted, blunt crack I’ve heard several times in my life. Subconsciously, I knew there had been a lightning strike, and it had been extremely close.

The cracking sound was followed almost immediately by a loud snap, the sound a bullwhip makes.

Instantly, the basement was cast into darkness. That presented a dilemma of its own. I was in the room where my grandson Will plays with his trains. I was in the middle of a minefield of tracks crossing the floor. In addition to the weather threat, I faced the real possibility of stepping on an engine or tripping over a bridge.

Somehow, I managed to avoid a train accident and stumbled up the stairs. When I reached the kitchen, I caught a glimpse of the outside space heater on the patio, the seven-foot metal type. I could see flames reflected in the chimney.

My wife, Will and Kate were all gathered in the kitchen, shaken but safe. With a touch of trepidation, I looked into the yard. Everything was fine, but there was a ball of flame in the neighbor’s back yard. It appeared to be a steroidal sparkler, spewing darts of fire everywhere.

It didn’t take long to surmise what happened. Lightning had struck a power line. The live wire, which we later learned carried 12,000 volts, was spitting fire. It had set the neighbor’s fence on fire and was threatening a sizable maple tree nearby.

When I stepped into the yard to get a better look to assess the situation, I was met by the neighbor’s teenaged daughter. She was home alone while her parents were attending her siblings’ athletic contests. She was crying and leading her dog to safety.

While Kate brought the quivering canine into the house, three of us got on our phones in an attempt to reach emergency services. I can state for the record that nothing is more frustrating than being put on hold by 9-1-1.

My wife finally got through to the fire station to report the incident. Within minutes, fire trucks and police cars arrived at the scene. However, there was nothing they could do, except clear the area, until the utility company shut off the power.

Eventually the fire died down, but the firemen correctly predicted there would be surges. Like clockwork, the annoying roar returned and several blazes appeared in my daughter’s backyard. Fortunately, no one was injured and property damage was minimal.

It was, however, an unforgettable experience.

I’ve lived through thunderstorms, tornadoes, floods and blizzards, but the devastating forces on display Saturday were as scary as any natural phenomenon.