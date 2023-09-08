Milo, my three-month old golden retriever puppy, is absolutely adorable.

His fur is snow white. His eyes are two black beads. His floppy ears hang down over his lovable face and bounce in rhythm with his gait.

And, when he turns his head to the side and looks down slightly, Milo can melt the heart of even avowed dog haters.

He needs to be in commercials. That visage could sell anything. Seriously, Milo is THAT cute.

But, all that cuteness is just a façade. There is a demon dog lurking just behind that disarming face. Demon Dog appears at about 8:30 p.m. each evening, just before Milo falls asleep for the night. The emergence of this ruthless creature is just as predictable as Lon Chaney morphing into the Wolfman at the emergence of a full moon in the old horror movies.

While Milo enjoys playing tug of war with his favorite toys, Demon Dog has a mouth full of scalpels that can slice you open in an instant. My wife and I have cuts all over our hands and wrists. We look like a pair of clumsy knife jugglers.

When he’s really tired, Demon Dog isn’t satisfied for a single wound. He will move in for the kill, snapping away to inflict more damage. But, he’s just as apt to feign instant remorse, turning his head to the side and giving you a look that says, “Why are you crying? I didn’t do anything.”

And, while Milo is mild-mannered most of the day, Demon Dog can emerge at a moment’s notice, snagging a bare big toe and occasionally puncturing an ankle. It can be a bit unnerving, which is why we’re anxiously eyeing December – the month he’s projected to lose those puppy teeth.

The larger point is, puppies are work. You look at the incredibly cute little creatures rolling around on the floor and forget that.

We lost Beau in December. Beau was 12 years old and a perfect companion. He’d spend quiet evenings with us. He walked us each morning. Beau was attuned to the simple rhythms of our lives … when we turned off the television in the evening, he’d head for the bedroom.

I suppose it was unrealistic for me to expect Milo to pick up where Beau left off.

Milo is a work in progress. However, it’s easy to forget the amount of time and energy a person expends to create a life companion like Beau.

Truth be known, Milo has made remarkable progress in the six weeks he’s shared our home.

Milo responds to his name. He sits on command. Surprisingly, he’s taken to the leash very well. When I work at my computer, Milo spends hours lying at my feet, an incredibly endearing trait. In fact, that progress is disarming to the point it makes the nightly emergence of Demon Dog more unexpected and frightening.

Conversely, I know this phase will pass. In fact, it’s already moderating. Most of our wounds are healing.

In a couple of months, all the nipping and biting will be forgotten, except for a few notable scars, and Milo will be a trusted friend and companion.

Milo is our fourth golden retriever. His three predecessors have all had unique personalities. The one common trait that links them, they were amazing friends and companions. In the end, Milo will be too. And, it will be worth the journey.

In the meantime, does anyone have any chain mail they can loan me?