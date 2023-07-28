Last Tuesday we embarked on a three-day adventure with our grandson, William Robert Tucker, as he likes to introduce himself.

We were bound for French Lick, Ind., where our train-loving grandson could ride the French Lick Scenic Railway. The trip was also something of a wildlife adventure. We stayed at Willstem Wildlife Park.

However, our most intense wildlife encounter occurred before we were beyond the borders of Saline County.

We were northbound on Route 45 just beyond the gravitational pull of Eldorado when I noticed a large red-tailed hawk circling about. While trying to keep an eye on the hawk and the road, I heard my wife yell, “Look! Look! An eagle.”

Granted eagles aren’t exactly rare in Southern Illinois these days, but they still stir my soul. There is something so visceral about these magnificent creatures … I just had to look.

Glancing to my left, I saw the eagle about 25 feet above our heads, flying in the same direction we were headed. He was close. Really close. It felt as though our eyes locked for a moment before he banked to the right and circled back to the south.

Everyone in the car agreed that our trip was off to a grand start when my eyes returned to the road.

Almost immediately my eyes focused on a critter running across the southbound lanes. The information processed by brain was yelling in my ear, “It’s a bobcat. Say something!”

Yet, another part of my brain was speaking in measured terms.

“Nah, that’s not a bobcat. It’s a large cat, or small dog, but bobcat? Nah.”

By this time the bobcat had reached the median. His pace picked up considerably the last two steps before he leapt halfway across the median in one bound. While in midair, that bob-tail stood up prominently.

The sight of the tail finally confirmed my initial reaction.

I could find no other words, so I simply yelled, “Bobcat! Bobcat!”

Judy and Will both looked up in time to see the bobcat bounce once more into the northbound lane about 100 feet in front of us. After its second leap, the cat sprinted off the side of the road and disappeared into a line of trees.

While I see bobcats occasionally, it’s still a rarity. I’d guess I’ve had 10-15 sightings in my life. But, this one was different than all the others.

In the past, I’ve seen bobcats slinking along, oblivious to my presence, moving casually or even sitting still along the side of the road. This was the first time I’d ever witnessed the raw power and athleticism of one of these spectacular animals.

I’ve traveled throughout the United States and seen most of the wild critters this country has to offer, but seeing a bobcat is still an adrenaline rush. My heart was racing with excitement by the time the cat disappeared into the trees.

The most amazing thing about the experience is that both creatures flashed before our eyes within a span of 30 seconds. And, to have that experience less than 20 minutes from home … that’s priceless.

After that phenomenal beginning, the trip to Willstem was a tad anticlimactic. Worthwhile, but anticlimactic.