Outdoors | Coming together for the Christmas bird count

BELKNAP – It wasn’t exactly the crack of dawn, but a heavy frost still covered the ground as Jeff Hoover, an avian ecologist with the Illinois Natural History Survey, and Mike Baltz, an ornithologist from Carbondale, began the short hike to the Michael Wolff Wetlands, located on the Cache River State Natural Area.

Participants in the Cypress Creek Christmas Bird Count, the two stopped several times along the way, put their binoculars to their eyes to identify white throated sparrows, song sparrows and listen for the calls of rufous-sided towhees.

The Christmas Bird Counts have been sponsored by the Audubon Society for over 122 years. Each year around Christmas an army of “citizen scientists” count birds within assigned circles with a 15-mile radius. The results are tabulated nationally, giving scientists a snapshot of the health of birds.

“This is one day out of the year out of several years in the same location,” Hoover said. “There could be a count two weeks from now in this same location that is entirely different, you’d get an entirely different picture because a lot can happen in a couple weeks time.”

Participants approach the bird counts differently. For some, it is all business. For others, it is an opportunity to spend time in nature with others who enjoy seeing and watching birds. Although Hoover and Baltz are both trained scientists, theirs was a more casual approach.

In between sightings of blue jays and red-headed woodpeckers, the conversation flowed easily from Todd Snider songs to track and field.

“Part of the beauty of the Christmas bird counts is they attract people from all different walks of life, from people who are very serious about bird watching, or even study birds, to those who might have bird feeders on their property and just want to get out in nature and learn a little bit,” Hoover said. “The social aspect of it, even when you’re out and about, like today, we were talking about a wide variety of things while we’re also trying to listen and look for birds.”

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the social aspect of the bird counts.

“Christmas Bird Counts historically, at least in most cases, are counts where people get together socially, so there are a lot of social bonds formed over time,” Hoover said. It’s a traditional thing. People look forward to it every year.

“People would get together pre-sunrise at a central location and talk about who is going where, kind of coordinate the day, then meet back there around sunset and have a potluck dinner and do a species list and socialize some more. All of those social dynamics, because of COVID-19 and people wanting to be careful, those went away.”

Fortunately, technology means planning and compiling can be done electronically.

And, participants took precautions – either birding alone, wearing masks while traveling together in vehicles, or driving separate vehicles to locations where they could be outside. The precautions didn’t change the nature or validity of the counts.

“I don’t think so, at least in our count,” Hoover said. “Speaking only from that perspective, the same people are involved. In some instances if they were a group that went out together, two or three people before vaccines were available, they would potentially be a little bit more careful and talk among themselves if they were comfortable in their own little bubble and either ride in the car together, wear masks in the car or just follow in separate cars.

“With the tradition of it being the same people year-after-year and covering the same places, I think that also goes a long way toward keeping the count, it’s still the same count, the same folks, it’s just being done a slightly different way.”

Hoover said the weather is as much of a factor as COVID-19 protocols.

“If it rains all day, then nobody wants to get outside and walk in the woods,” he said. “Then, your count is all people driving around and you get all your roadside birds and you get no forest birds. Anytime you can get where are least a big part of the day where there is no precipitation and people can get out walking around it’s better.”

The Christmas Bird Counts continue through Jan. 14.

