Outdoors | Concerning numbers arise for IDNR surrounding deer season

Archery deer season begins next week.
The composition and quality of Illinois’ deer herd has changed little over the past decade. In fact, the demographics of hunters are probably changing more than the herd itself.
Peter Schlicting, deer project manager for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, said the department doesn’t estimate the actual size of the deer herd, but it monitors the deer-automobile collision rate as an indication of the health of the population.
“We generally had pretty good weather, a lot of rain,” Schlicting said. “It wasn’t too hot this summer. We’re expecting the population to be in really good shape coming into fall.
“We’re pretty happy. We manage at the county scale. We’re fairly happy with where most of the counties in the state are. We’re going to have the same counties in the late winter season, there are a few counties where we are a little high. We have a restricted archery season in central eastern Illinois where we are trying to raise the numbers.”
In the meantime, hunting numbers are declining gradually.
The IDNR sold 288,329 permits for the 2019-20 season. That’s down 17 percent in the last 10 years. The average age of a deer hunter in Illinois is 43.
“The average age of our hunters is increasing almost a year every year,” Schlichting said. “We’re not gaining enough hunters every year. This is the same across the board in the United States. We’ve had a decline in the number of hunters, and our average age is also increasing.
“This is a very concerning trend for almost all DNR departments across the United States. All of that is wrapped up into one, just think about the number of options kids have these days. Organized sports are much bigger, video games, the whole gamut of things that get people’s attention. That has come as a detriment to our hunters.”
It’s not that there aren’t deer to keep hunters interested. The success rate for hunters harvesting at least one deer last year was 44 percent. That number has held steady for the past several years.
In addition, there are plenty of opportunities to hunt. Between archery and firearm season, hunters can be afield 113 days this season.
“Now that we’re past the really high harvest year in the mid 2000s, the past five years we’ve oscillated between 145 and 155,000" Schlichting said. “We’ve been in that range in our annual harvest for the last five years. Last year was 153,000.”
With liberalization of crossbow regulations, both numbers might increase. This will be the fourth season crossbow hunting has been legal for all hunters.
“We saw a record bow harvest this year, that’s combined crossbow, compound, traditional,” Schlichting said. “We’re seeing our firearm harvest decrease. They are trending down, but they aren’t drastic.”
The IDNR is brainstorming for avenues to increase hunter participation.
“Our hunter heritage team, that’s their job,” Schlichting said. “They try to increase hunter participation and bring in youth hunters. They have initiated several youth hunting programs, just increase opportunity, especially on private land. That’s one of our main limitations, hunter access. There are several things we are working on to increase participation, especially young hunters.”
Firearm deer seasons are Nov. 20-22 and Dec. 3-6 this year. In the bulk of Illinois the bow season begins Oct. 1 and continues through Jan. 17.
