Outdoors | Concerning numbers arise for IDNR surrounding deer season

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Archery deer season begins next week.

The composition and quality of Illinois’ deer herd has changed little over the past decade. In fact, the demographics of hunters are probably changing more than the herd itself.

Peter Schlicting, deer project manager for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, said the department doesn’t estimate the actual size of the deer herd, but it monitors the deer-automobile collision rate as an indication of the health of the population.

“We generally had pretty good weather, a lot of rain,” Schlicting said. “It wasn’t too hot this summer. We’re expecting the population to be in really good shape coming into fall.

“We’re pretty happy. We manage at the county scale. We’re fairly happy with where most of the counties in the state are. We’re going to have the same counties in the late winter season, there are a few counties where we are a little high. We have a restricted archery season in central eastern Illinois where we are trying to raise the numbers.”

In the meantime, hunting numbers are declining gradually.

The IDNR sold 288,329 permits for the 2019-20 season. That’s down 17 percent in the last 10 years. The average age of a deer hunter in Illinois is 43.