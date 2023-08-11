MARION — One project at Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge is moving full steam ahead while another is treading water.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials, headlined by national deputy director Civa Sundaresan, held a ribbon cutting at the newly opened Visitor Center at the refuge Thursday. In the meantime, local officials still aren’t sure when repairs will be done on the dam at Little Grassy Lake.

This is the first time since 1995 that a national deputy director has visited Crab Orchard.

While displays have yet to be completed at the new Visitor Center, the building is open and ready for use. Neil Vincent, director of visitor services at Crab Orchard, said the building was completed as the result of the Great American Outdoors Act funding. Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge received a total of $26 million through that program.

“The project is completed,” Vincent said. “It’s our building. We are working with a contractor now to do exhibits. But, it’s open, it’s available for use. We have a hunter training course scheduled. We’re just waiting for the exhibits.”

Split Rock Design has been hired to create the exhibits, which will include dioramas and other displays. Vincent said an ammunition bunker used on the refuge during World War II will be replicated and used as a theater in the newly completed center.

The new displays are scheduled for completion in December 2024.

In the meantime, the old Visitor Center, located along Route 148 is scheduled for demolition soon. Vincent said that building was constructed in 1942 and was leaky and plagued by sewer issues.

“It had met its life span,” Vincent said. “We’ll be removing that building in the next six months or so.”

In the meantime, Little Grassy Lake remains well below normal pool as the result of structural issues discovered at the dam earlier this year. Vincent said the exact problem has yet to be explained to local officials.

“We have not had any updates on Little Grassy,” he said. “All we know is it’s still in engineering to decide exactly what the fix is and how that fix will be paid for.

“We’re hoping on getting funding for 2025 for repair. We have issues with all three of the dams (Crab Orchard, Little Grassy and Devils Kitchen). We think by putting it in a package with all three of them, we’ll hopefully get the funding for them.”

While local officials play the waiting game, users of Little Grassy have adjusted to the lower water levels. Preliminary estimates of the repairs have been cited as about $41 million.

“People are dealing with it pretty well,” Vincent said. “We’re down to really one boat ramp we’re able to use. The camps, there is less water in the swimming area. They put the buoys out a little further.

“The guys that fish the lake, the fishing has been pretty good. They haven’t had any complaints in the last few months. And, with the rain we have had, it’s staying pretty much at that level. It’s worked out pretty well.”

With repair work slated for 2025 at the earliest, Little Grassy will stay at current levels for at least another year or two.