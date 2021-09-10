Outdoors | Crab Orchard Lake photos

This newly created "grassland" was formerly Crab Orchard Lake, just south of the new administration building. Lowering the lake for spillway repairs has transformed the lake bed into a feeding ground for egrets and herons.
Ringed-billed gulls and Caspian terns take advantage of a recently emerged island just east of the Wolf Creek causeway. The island emerged when the lake level was lowered four feet for spillway repairs.
An airboat on Crab Orchard Lake is a sign of the times. The lake level has been dropped four feet for spillway repairs, making parts of the lake treacherous for boats with deeper drafts.
If you take advantage of bank fishing opportunities at Crab Orchard Lake, you no longer have to guess where fish structures are located due to low water. This fishing pier is at Bogard Point off the Wolf Creek Causeway.
Many of the boat launches at Crab Orchard Lake are sitting high and dry, such as this ramp at the Wolf Creek Causeway.
The lower water levels at Crab Orchard have revealed hundreds of tires that were placed into the lake as fish attractors. This view is at the Wolf Creek Causeway.
The Crab Orchard drawdown has turned the area behind the new administration building into a prairie area. Great egrets and little blue herons now graze the shallows in areas that were covered by several feet of water.
This view is looking south from Refuge Drive toward the Wolf Creek Causeway. Under normal conditions, this area would be home to hundreds of ducks in the coming months.
CARTERVILLE — Even life-long Southern Illinois residents have a tough time recognizing Crab Orchard Lake these days.
For those who aren’t aware, and judging from my calls and emails, that is a substantial number, the water level at Crab Orchard has been lowered four feet to allow repairs on the spillway. The repairs should be completed this winter, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials expect the lake to return to normal levels by spring.
The four-foot drop has dramatically changed the face of the lake.
In the past, driving Route 13 has presented travelers with placid views of a tree-lined shoreline. Now, some coves have completely dried up, the calm waters replaced by dried, cracked dirt. In other areas, the water has receded far from the bank, resulting in egret-lined pools or vast expanses of grass.
Some fishing piers are high and dry, their ramps closed because they are bent at precarious angles. And, the fishing structures? They protrude from the lake like gigantic spiders worthy of a role in a low-budget horror film.
The lower water levels have also changed the way boaters and anglers use the lake. Several boat ramps are unusable because of the low water. Other ramps are usable, but boats have to be cautious when launching or landing their boats. And, low water creates hazards in many areas.