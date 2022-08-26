Outdoors | Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge turns 75

Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge will celebrate its 75th birthday at the new refuge headquarters, located just south of Refuge Drive Oct. 8.

Neil Vincent, Visitor Services Manager at the refuge said the celebration will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The refuge is taking a broad approach to the celebration, focusing on outdoor recreation activities throughout Southern Illinois. Local chambers of commerce, Giant City State Park and the Shawnee National Forest will all be represented at the event.

“We’re reaching out to our communities and showing what is available in Southern Illinois,” Vincent said. “It’s a dedication of the new headquarters. We’ll have several activities. We’ll have a BB range, archery range, fishing simulator and kayaking and canoeing. We’ve invited our new concessionaires out.”

Yet, the history of the refuge will be prominently featured. The refuge origins are rooted in the Soil Conservation Service which began purchasing land in Southern Illinois in the 1930s with the plan of building Crab Orchard Lake. Nearly 10 years later, the land that had been purchased was transferred to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, which operates the refuge today.

“It started out the soil conservation service started purchasing land in 1936, and then World War II broke out and threw a monkey wrench into their plans,” Vincent said. “When World War II broke out, that’s when some of the land was transferred to the War Department. And the War Department bought an additional 10,000 acres.

“The Soil Conservation Service had built Crab Orchard Lake in 1938. It started filling up in 1939. In the Mississippi Flyway the goose population was declining so much, a lot of that was not having enough places for feeding and resting area. Horseshoe Lake was a natural area that the geese have been going through for thousands of years. Between 1941-45, the goose population declined 60%. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was looking for someplace to put in a goose refuge.”

Figures show that one-fifth of the entire Mississippi Flyway flock was harvested at Horseshoe Lake in 1939. The refuge was essentially established to draw part of the goose flock away from Alexander County.

In the meantime, munitions businesses located on the recently purchased refuge property were booming during World War II. At the peak of production, about 10,000 Southern Illinois residents were employed by businesses on refuge property. Some of the munitions facilities remain operational and there are munitions bunkers located on the refuge.

After the war was over, the properties originally purchased by the Soil Conservation Service and the War Department were transferred to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Department. Crab Orchard Lake served as the epicenter for recreation in Southern Illinois for the next couple decades. It is still among the top 10 visited national wildlife refuges in the country.

“In the 1960s and 1970s before Carlyle and Rend lakes went in, we were the second most visited refuge in the nation,” Vincent said. “We had like 2.5 million visitors. Most had to do with the recreation, the camping, the boating and the marinas that were on the lake which are foreign to most wildlife refuges.”

At the same time, the recreation aspect co-existed with the munitions factories and agricultural uses, making Crab Orchard one of the most unusual national wildlife refuges in the nation. Little Grassy and Devils Kitchen lakes were built after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service took over management of the refuge.

The celebration will also serve as the dedication of the new headquarters building.

“There will be tours of the building,” Vincent said. “We’ll have a section of the Discovery Tour (where) you can actually drive (to) some of those restricted areas that will go through the bunker area and some of the old cemeteries. It’s a self-guiding tour and we’ll have volunteers out there explaining some of the history.”

For more information, call 618-997-3344.