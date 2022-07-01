Outdoors | Crab Orchard proposal could allow more hunting prospects at refuge

Waterfowl, deer and turkey hunters could have expanded opportunities at Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge this season if a proposed expansion is approved by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Neil Vincent, visitor services coordinator at Crab Orchard, said the proposal will add 1761 acres of hunting area. It will increase public hunting areas on the refuge by about 10 percent.

“It’s a section of the lake and it’s also the land unit east of Grassy Bay,” he said. “We’re actually going to open it up to walk-in waterfowl hunting too. There are a couple of ponds back there. It’s already open to deer and turkey hunting.”

A press release issued by the refuge noted the proposal is being made as a part of the Biden Administration’s efforts to increase recreational activities on public lands. A total of 18 other national wildlife refuges are proposing increased hunting opportunities.

Crab Orchard is currently seeking public comment on proposed changes that would establish the Wolf Creek Causeway as the refuge’s new boundary for waterfowl hunting. The Wolf Creek Causeway crossed the lake from north to south east of Carterville.

The proposal would make waterfowl hunting legal from Wolf Creek Causeway to the old Carterville beach area.

The land around that area will also be open to deer and turkey hunting. The area will be dubbed the West Hampton Hunting Unit.

There will be no charges for hunting, other than the purchase of an annual refuge pass. Hunting will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The refuge will be publishing hunting brochures with the rules and regulations. Hunters will be required to have a signed copy of the brochure in their possession as well as all required state permits.

“We’ll be going with the state rules and regulations,” Vincent said. “We’ll have some stipulations. We’re going to do a youth waterfowl hunt in some of those areas. Some of those areas we won’t open up until we have the youth hunt.

“The land unit areas, we won’t have them open seven days a week. They’ll be closed Monday or Tuesday. We’ll publish all that when it gets passed.”

Citizens can comment on the proposal by going to; federalregister.gov/documents/2022/06/09/2022-12463/2022-2023-station-specific-hunting-and-sport-fishing-regulations. Or, comments can be made by writing: Public Comment Processing, Attn: FWS-HQ-NWRS-2022-0055, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, 5275 Leesburg Pike MS:PRB (JAO/3W),Falls Church, VA 22041-3804.

Comments will be taken until Aug. 8. Written comments postmarked by that date will be accepted.

Vincent said he expects the proposal to be approved since hunting is already allowed. The proposal merely expands the acreage open to hunting.

He noted one other expansion to the refuge’s hunting program.

“Another thing we’re actually doing this year, the 20,000 acre restricted use area, we will be opening that for muzzleloader season,” Vincent said. “If you have a Williamson County muzzleloader permit, you’ll be able to hunt that restricted area for deer. They’ve never been able to do.”

