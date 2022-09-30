Outdoors | De Soto grade schoolers' Hooked Bait Company sells fishing lures

Don’t be surprised if you see Mason Vaughn and Logan Galloway of De Soto on an episode of Shark Tank in the next year or two.

The two youngsters — Vaughn is an eighth grader, and Galloway a seventh grader at De Soto Grade School — are entrepreneurs. The duo operates Hooked Bait Company. They manufacture and sell their own soft plastic fishing lures.

They recently had a valuable marketing lesson, manning a booth and selling their wares, at the Southern Illinois Celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Days. Their manufacturing enterprise quickly morphed from a hobby to a business.

“Pretty much me and my business partner, we were out fishing one day and thought it would be really cool to make our own baits,” Vaughn said. “We started looking up molds. We also recycle old lures and stuff like that. We mostly just bought different types of molds for different lures.”

They also found online outlets to purchase the raw materials.

Initially, the idea was to make lures for their own use. The molds they purchased were for their favorite baits – 4.5-inch, 5-inch and 10-inch curly-tailed plastic worms.

Making their own baits included a learning curve, but nothing two enterprising young men couldn’t overcome.

“We had to research online,” said Galloway. “When we figured it out, it was pretty easy from there.”

Their factory is a room at Vaughn’s home.

“We have like a sunroom and we pretty much make them in there,” he said. “With the molds we have, we can make 3-4 at a time. If we worked all afternoon we could probably make 10-20 packs, six in pack.”

And, they found that catching fish on their own baits was a unique experience.

“It’s really cool, to be honest,” Vaughn said. “Every time I do, it just makes me 10 times more excited.”

That excitement led to another idea. Personal experience showed that the baits would catch fish … so, why not sell them? At first, they were selling to family and friends. Soon, word of mouth created something of a demand for the baits.

“Mostly because we have a few unique colors and how we do ours,” Vaughn said. “We try to make them a little tougher and with more action and still make them look good to a fish. We have 10-15 different colors. We can do custom orders also.”

National Hunting and Fishing Days was something of their introduction to the wider world.

“We thought it would be a good opportunity to get our name out there and sell a couple baits,” Galloway said. “I was really happy. We were pretty busy.

“I just liked people giving their opinions on the baits. That’s what I liked about it. (I also learned) you’ve got to smile then you’re in your booth. We had one guy the first day bought some lures, he came back and told us he caught two fish on our lures.”

Both young men said their parents have been supportive of the enterprise, but they have watched from arm’s length as they learn about the business world. Words like inventory, supply and demand suddenly have real world applications.

“Hard work pays off,” Galloway said. “We figured it out really good. We had a lot of people say our prices are really good. We’re learning things we wouldn’t learn in school, like return on investment and calculating costs per lure too.”

Marketing is the next hill they’ll climb. They are in the process of getting area businesses to carry their lures. They are also looking into online sales.

They are currently marketing their products through their Facebook page: Hooked Bait Co. and their Instagram account: @hookedbaitco.