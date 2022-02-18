 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Outdoors | Discover the birds who winter in Southern Illinois

  • Updated
  • 0

When it comes to birds, winter is another world in Southern Illinois.

First, there are the birds themselves.

Many birds such as robins, tufted titmice, cardinals and goldfinch are year-round residents. However, each winter sees an influx of critters - dark-eyed juncos, white-throated sparrows, purple finch as well as a dozen species of waterfowl - who winter in “balmy” Southern Illinois.

As a bonus attraction, many of the forest species - barred owls, pileated woodpeckers, red-bellied woodpeckers and even bald eagles - that live here year-round are more visible due to lack of vegetation.

Finally, due to lack of readily available food, bird feeders are busier in the winter time. Winter is an outstanding time to watch and photograph birds on an up close and personal basis.

Here is a look at just some of the birds that have found their way in front of my lens since the first of the year:

specs.JPG

A flock of white-fronted geese takes flight at Crab Orchard's Heron Flats.
Cardinal.JPG

A female cardinal enjoying a sunflower seed meal.
Feeder closeups red-shouldered 027.JPG

A red-shouldered hawk keeps a wary eye on an open field at Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge.
Mockingbird.JPG

Many birds rely on fruits and berries to survive the Southern Illinois winter. This northern mockingbird is feasting on juniper berries.
Purple finch.JPG

Purple finch are common winter visitors to Southern Illinois.
Female finch.JPG

While the male purple finch is remarkably similar to the house finch, the female is distinctive due to her brown coloring and eyebrow.
Carlyle eagles 003.JPG

The old Kaskaskia River channel in Carlyle is a favorite haunt of bald eagles.
Pelicanz.JPG

Two white pelicans ride the choppy water beneath the Carlyle Lake spillway.
Barred owl.JPG

The barren trees of winter makes it easier to see barred owls. Of course, it gets even easier when they perch on utility posts out in the open.
