Outdoors | Discover the birds who winter in Southern Illinois

When it comes to birds, winter is another world in Southern Illinois.

First, there are the birds themselves.

Many birds such as robins, tufted titmice, cardinals and goldfinch are year-round residents. However, each winter sees an influx of critters - dark-eyed juncos, white-throated sparrows, purple finch as well as a dozen species of waterfowl - who winter in “balmy” Southern Illinois.

As a bonus attraction, many of the forest species - barred owls, pileated woodpeckers, red-bellied woodpeckers and even bald eagles - that live here year-round are more visible due to lack of vegetation.

Finally, due to lack of readily available food, bird feeders are busier in the winter time. Winter is an outstanding time to watch and photograph birds on an up close and personal basis.

Here is a look at just some of the birds that have found their way in front of my lens since the first of the year:

