Outdoors | Diverse ducks to spot in Southern Illinois

The next several months will be optimum for viewing waterfowl in Southern Illinois.

A wide variety of ducks will be calling Southern Illinois home until about mid-March. Most people are unaware of the diversity and beauty of ducks. The casual observer may be able to identify mallards and wood ducks, but will stumble trying to identify pintail or canvasbacks.

Ducks are generally divided into two categories based primarily on their feeding habits – divers and dabblers. Dabblers, such as mallards, teal, pintail and wood ducks, tend to have a higher profile on the water.

Dabblers are omnivores who feed on the surface, frequently creating a situation known as duck butt – only the duck’s rear end is sticking out of the water.

Divers, as the name implies, submerge completely in search of fish and mollusks. Common divers found in Southern Illinois include hooded mergansers, lesser scaup, canvasbacks and ruddy ducks.

As a result of the feeding habits, dabblers are generally found closer to the shore and nearer vegetation.

Dabblers tend to be larger. Divers are smaller ducks, but their feet are larger and their legs are positioned closer to the back of the body for greater underwater propulsion.

When divers take flight off the water, they usually spring straight up. Divers struggle a little more to get airborne and will “run” across the surface of the water to take flight. In addition, the colorful wing patches, known as the speculum, are more visible on dabblers in flight.

(Editor’s note – The photographs of the redhead, canvasback, pintail and ruddy duck accompanying this story were taken at the St. Louis Zoo. The other photographs are wild birds.)

