Outdoors | Ducks 'duck' hunters at Southern Illinois sites

Duck hunters at Southern Illinois public hunting sites experienced about an average season in 2021-22. The season closed Jan. 25.

Union County Refuge provided the best hunting this year in terms of ducks average ducks per hunter. There were 1,111 hunters at Union County this season and they accounted for a harvest of 1,442 birds, about 1.3 per day.

And, that was after a slow start. There were few birds in Southern Illinois the first couple weeks of the season.

“Actually, right in the beginning, the first of the season, I’m kind of not taking that into consideration,” said Union County site superintendent Joey Thurston. “Once the birds started getting here, we were holding steady on birds. This year I think you could have taken the first two weeks out and it wouldn’t have fazed anything. It just took a good while for the birds to get pushed down here.”

Freezing weather late in the season also had an impact on harvest.

“We’ve been froze up for a good while,” Thurston said. “We froze, thawed back out and froze again. About the time it really got good we had the first freeze. I think we lost a good 7-8 days at least to being froze up. It could be worse than that.”

Roughly 80-90 percent of the harvest was mallards. However, Thurston noted there was a large influx of pintail shortly after the first of the year.

In the meantime, hunters at Mermet Lake had an average season.

Site superintendent Chris McGinness report a harvest of 1,575 ducks, about 0.89 per day. Unlike Union County or Horseshoe Lake, Mermet Lake saw fewer ducks this season.

“We just didn’t see the ducks in our area,” McGinness said. “I think they hung more to the west side of the state. The 93 flood they kind of shifted over that way. We’ve had a couple years over the last 10 we had all kinds of ducks. This is one of those years the ducks just didn’t come our way.

“A lot of people got frustrated because the numbers were down so much. We just did not see any big flights this year at all. I don’t know what the deal is. I talked to our wildlife biologist, we just didn’t see the big flights we normally do. It’s not just us, it’s kind of in the southern area.”

McGinness feels the new drawing system implemented last year may have helped keep numbers down. Hunters register prior to the hunt and are given a number. They select blinds in order of the numbers they were assigned.

Frequently hunters that drew high numbers failed to appear for the drawing.

The situation at Horseshoe Lake was unique.

Thurston, who also oversees Horseshoe Lake, said hunting was below average. There were 915 hunters that harvested 787 birds.

However, duck numbers were never the issue. Thurston said ducks would move to the feeding and hunting areas in late afternoon, after hunting hours, then return to the refuge areas during the day.

“I guess they fed all evening and all night,” Thurston said. “People would go in and buzz birds out. What are you going to do? It wasn’t for the lack of birds, water or food. It just is what it is.”

He noted private hunting clubs around Horseshoe Lake reported the same issue.

In the meantime, both McGinness and Thurston said goose hunting was basically non-existent. Both said hunters harvested less than a dozen geese at their sites.

