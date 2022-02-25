Outdoors | Easing Dogtooth Bend into recovery

Landowners and residents of Dogtooth Bend, an area in Alexander County, have been living in uncertainty for six years, since the Mississippi River breached the Len Small Levee in January of 2016. Finally, a plan seems to be emerging.

The powerful waters of the Mississippi gouged a three-quarter mile long hole in the levee that has never been repaired. The results have been devastating. When the levee was intact, Dogtooth Bend was protected until the river stage reached 50 feet. Now the region floods when the river reaches 33 feet, something that happens frequently.

The flood waters have rendered the land almost useless for agriculture as the Mississippi has dumped thousands of tons of sand in the area. Roads have been washed away and homes abandoned while government officials tried to determine whether it was feasible to rebuild the levee.

Although no definitive statement has been made, there seems to be little likelihood the levee will be rebuilt. In recent months, the Natural Resource Conservation Service has been offering landowners the option of allowing the government to purchase easements for their property.

Two types of easements are being offered – Emergency Watershed Protection Floodplain and Wetland Reserve Easement Protection.

“The only difference is where the funding comes from,” said Danette Cross, who works out of the NRCS office in Tamms. “They are permanent easements. They are forever and ever. They have a warranty easement deed so they will go from owner to owner.

"Under this easement they are allowed to hunt, they still pay taxes. They cannot crop it or they cannot build anything on it. They can have food plots. They can lease it for hunting.”

The easements involve a one-time payment to landowners.

“Basically, they get paid for it, but they still own it,” Cross said. “A lot of them are thinking they’ll turn around and re-sell it. Or, they are going to set it up for a hunting. It’s basically land they can’t do anything with. It’s been so destroyed by the floods and without the levee being there it floods a couple times a year. Even if they could get a crop on it, they may not be able to get the crop out.

“The purpose of the program is to take marginal farmland out of production and restore it back to its natural habitat. Usually, it’s a lot of wetlands that have been destroyed. We’re just trying to establish them back to wetlands.”

The NRCS has received applications for easements for 7,400 acres in Dogtooth Bend, and 4,000 of those acres have been damaged by sand deposits or deep scours created by the current.

Cross said this isn’t an eminent domain situation. Only willing sellers are enrolled in the program. While some landowners have agreed to the easement, there have been no final sales to date.

Most landowners in the area are eager to participate. Thirty landowners made inquiries as soon as the program was announced.

“An offer is made to them,” Cross said. “Once they accept the offer, we do the title searches. Then, we do the final closing. Because of COVID and various other things, it’s been a very slow process.

“We have a portion of them surveyed. The next step will be actual closing. Then, we have probably another big group that we’ve made offers to that we still have to survey and we have another group that we still haven’t made offers to.”

The amount offered to landowners is determined by the selling price of farmland in the region.

Once the easement is in place, the government will step in to help restore the land.

“We do go through restoration, whether it’s tree planting, for the Dogtooth Bend area is will be primarily tree planting,” Cross said. “Yearly, we make sure who the owner still is and we do monitoring, making sure that nothing has been built or nothing has been changed.”

In addition to re-planting the area with trees, Cross said plans are to keep some areas open for least tern nesting. The least tern is an endangered species that has taken to nesting in Dogtooth Bend after the flooding.

Cross estimates it will take another two or three years to conclude the land sales, then another 20-30 years for the area to revert to bottomland timber and wetlands.

The Nature Conservancy has been a partner in the process. The TNC helped secure funding for the project, is helping with restoration planning and has provided funding to hire a person to work on the easements.

Landowners will continue to be taxed for their property if they accept easements. The tax rats will be determined by the county, but it is typically about one-sixth of the rate. On the other hand, there is no compensation to Alexander County for the loss in tax revenue.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0