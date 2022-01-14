Outdoors | Explore the outdoors ethically with Touch of Nature course

The folks who gather at Southern Illinois University’s Touch of Nature Environmental Center next week (Jan. 20-24) for the Leave No Trace Master Educator Course won’t be asked to memorize a set of rules … they’ll be asked to think for themselves.

“This is about being conscious of your trace and minimizing your trace if possible.” said Brian Croft, assistant director of outdoor education and recreation at Touch of Nature. “We want people to go outside. We want people to be conscious of it.”

The course is based on seven principles – 1. Plan ahead and prepare; 2. Hike and camp on durable surfaces; 3. Dispose of waste properly; 4. Leave what you find; 5. Minimize campfire impacts; 6. Respect wildlife; and 7. Be considerate of other visitors.

Croft was quick to point out the terminology. Students taking the course will be taught principles, not rules.

“A lot goes into it,” Croft said. “For instance, why do we litter in the back country? They don’t realize they are littering. They don’t realize an orange peel is littering. They don’t know it will be there in two years.

“Some of it comes down to plan ahead and prepare. Say you’re really cold and you need to build a big fire … did you plan ahead and know what you needed to pack? It gives this really cool framework for all outdoor folks. A lot of the issues we’re seeing, if you look at these principles as a framework, it helps us all.”

As an outdoor educator, Croft provided a concrete example involving a barred owl feather. The rules say you are supposed to leave the feather in the woods, but Croft said if he picked up the feather to use in classroom settings it can expose hundreds of children to the wonders of nature.

“A lot of people come in thinking I’m going to teach you the rules and you have to follow the rules,” he said. “It helps people develop their own environmental ethic. I’m not going to tell you it’s right or wrong.

“My ethic is about getting people outdoors. I’m not a hardcore preservationist. One of the reasons I love Southern Illinois is because the access to the outdoors is so much easier than other places. I truly believe if you love the outdoors you are going to act in an environmentally conscious way to protect it.”

The five-day-four-night course, offered two or three times annually at Touch of Nature, is a practice in immersion. Generally, one day of instruction is held at Touch of Nature, the rest of the time is spent camping.

The course is limited to 6-12 students because of the hands-on learning and the time spent in remote areas.

The Leave No Trace Organization designed this course to train outdoor educators, guides, scout leaders or wildlife professionals.

“They can then go back into their communities and teach trainer courses,” Croft said. “One of the things we’d like to do, when people think ‘Leave No Trace’, they almost have a negative connotation like they have a militant attitude – It really promotes developing your environmental ethic. This as much my space as your space.”

Feedback from students has been interesting, and gratifying.

“When the course is over, everyone has their own unique take on it,” Croft said. “Anytime you teach a class and everyone leaves with a unique take on it, that’s a really cool thing.”

Anyone seeking more information on the class can call Touch of Nature 618-453-1121 or go to https://ton.siu.edu/.

