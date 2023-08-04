Covering the outdoors was the favorite part of my job at The Southern Illinoisan.

It was certainly less stressful than covering sports. If I did a story on raccoons, there was no concern that opossums, muskrats or armadillos would call the following week to complain that I had shown favoritism to raccoons.

Besides, over the course of the years I had discovered a love for photographing wildlife.

Therefore, when I retired, it just made sense to try to meld the love of wildlife and photography. As a result, Winkeler’s Wings and Wildlife was born.

Since 2021 I’ve been operating a small guide service. Basically, clients hop in the car with me and we spend the next 6-8 hours looking for and photographing the birds, mammals, reptiles and insects in Southern Illinois.

Sometimes clients want to target particular critters, but most of the time we just explore and wait to see what nature reveals.

I’m hardly technologically nor business savvy, but I knew some sort of social media presence was necessary. So, although I had managed to survive until 2021 without a Facebook page, the Winkeler’s Wings and Wildlife Facebook page was born.

Yeah, yeah, I know Facebook is for old people. But, I quickly learned that Facebook is the preferred platform for my clientele.

Once the Facebook page was created, content became an issue. The catalogue of wildlife photographs I had assembled over the years filled that void. Each day, at least almost every day, I post a photo of some critter, most frequently birds. The photo is accompanied by a short narrative meant to be informative and entertaining.

Sometimes, particularly in the heat of the summer, coming up with fresh photos can be an issue.

Such was the case this weekend. I had not been in the field for a couple weeks, plus we were in St. Louis for a family birthday celebration. In semi-desperation, I decided to scroll back through the Facebook page to see what I had posted July 30, 2022.

Initially, the exercise was tedious. I was way too familiar with the pictures that had been posted in the last couple weeks. However, as the photos continued to flash by my eyes I realized I was reliving the last year.

In a matter of minutes, this spring’s incredible birding trip to east Texas was being relived. Then, the otters, mink and muskrats we were fortunate enough to photograph earlier this summer came into focus. A minute or two later, there were photos of fox sparrows and waterfowl, birds associated with winter in Southern Illinois. I swear the temperature in the room dropped a couple degrees just looking at the photos.

Just as quickly, photos of fall foliage appeared on the screen.

The process slowed to a day-by-day search as July 30 neared. And, when the date finally arrived, I laughed out loud. The photo published July 30, 2022 was a purple gallinule. The photo was taken during a trip to Florida earlier in 2022.

It was obvious I had been in the same doldrums the previous year.

But, there was a bigger, more important takeaway from this exercise. Reliving the last year made me realize how lucky I’ve been, to be able to make a living doing something I enjoy.

Best of all, the birds and mammals still don’t complain.