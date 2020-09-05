Outdoors | Flocks of birds often appear on the radar in 'roost rings'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Unless you’re a waterfowl hunter or an avid birder, bird migrations might not be on your personal radar.

But, if you’re a professional meteorologist, or perhaps even just an amateur weather junkie, birds and their migrations frequently appear on your radar. The phenomenon known as roost rings commonly appear on meteorological radar scans.

“We pick those up almost every morning around here,” said Jim Rasor, chief meteorologist at WSIL-TV in Carterville. “If you have access to a decent app, but they are there almost every morning.

A variety of birds can cause the images to appear on radar, birds as small at purple martins to the massive movements of snow geese. The roost rings are most likely to appear near bodies of water where birds tend to congregate, particularly waterfowl.

“In Perry County (at Pyramid State Park) we see a lot of them when the snow geese settle in every winter,” Rasor said. “You’ll see this expanding ring as they take off and it dissipates.”

The stark images won’t be confused with anything else a meteorologist sees on his or her radar screen.