Outdoors | Flocks of birds often appear on the radar in 'roost rings'

Unless you’re a waterfowl hunter or an avid birder, bird migrations might not be on your personal radar.
But, if you’re a professional meteorologist, or perhaps even just an amateur weather junkie, birds and their migrations frequently appear on your radar. The phenomenon known as roost rings commonly appear on meteorological radar scans.
“We pick those up almost every morning around here,” said Jim Rasor, chief meteorologist at WSIL-TV in Carterville. “If you have access to a decent app, but they are there almost every morning.
A variety of birds can cause the images to appear on radar, birds as small at purple martins to the massive movements of snow geese. The roost rings are most likely to appear near bodies of water where birds tend to congregate, particularly waterfowl.
“In Perry County (at Pyramid State Park) we see a lot of them when the snow geese settle in every winter,” Rasor said. “You’ll see this expanding ring as they take off and it dissipates.”
The stark images won’t be confused with anything else a meteorologist sees on his or her radar screen.
“The first couple times you see it, it is one of the coolest things in the world,” Rasor said. “It’s pretty unique and you know exactly what it is once you’ve seen it.
“It’s more a fall and winter things, when do animals tend to kind of come together a little bit.”
Obviously, the birds have to fly through the radar beam to appear on the screen. That’s why high flights of migratory geese rarely make up the roost rings.
“A radar beam is flat and as it gets farther away it gets higher and higher above the ground,” Rasor said. “Anything that would get up in mass and they have to fly through the beam. If they are in mass when they fly through that beam, it’s going to pick it up.”
And, because radar signals are intermittent, about once every four or five minutes, the radar technology is of little use to hunters.
“They will have already seen the birds,” Rasor said. “A few days out you could use it to get an idea of are they there are and it would also give you an idea of what time they are getting up. Radar is not live, they are taken at intervals.”
