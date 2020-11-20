Outdoors | Giant City State Park creates forest therapy trail

The trail loops around the top of a bluff, with several wooden platforms that allow visitors to peer into the horizon. The only thing missing is the therapist’s couch.

The signs meant to focus visitors’ attention on nature are brief and to the point, one saying simply “Clear Your Mind and quiet your thoughts.” Another sign urges visitors to be quiet and listen to the natural sounds around them.

“It’s very simple,” Randolph-Bollinger said. “It’s just basically prompting people to use all their senses to take in the surroundings. And, in doing so I think it also helps people to focus on their surroundings and not the five million other things that might be going on in their minds at the time. It’s kind of a way to escape.

“I’m a person who drinks a pot of coffee a day. So, when I’m out there it’s just nice to have those reminders to take a deep breath and settle down a little bit. We have 7-8 different signs out there. Our hope is that by the time you finish up you are relaxed and calmed down.”

The signage has been up just a short time. Randolph-Bollinger said she is yet to receive any feedback from visitors.

If current visitation trends continue, that will likely change in the near future.