Outdoors | Giant City State Park creates forest therapy trail

GIANT CITY STATE PARK — It’s been nine months since the COVID-19 pandemic came crashing down on America.
Our lives changed markedly. No more ballgames. No more movies. No more dining out. Americans everywhere turned to the outdoors for relief. State parks and wildlife refuges have set records for visitation.
Giant City State Park is taking its responsibility seriously, transforming the Post Oak Trail to the Post Oak, Forest Therapy Trail. The addition of seven signs along the short, mostly-paved trail, is aimed at getting visitors to drink in their surroundings and relax.
“It’s just a third of a mile,” said Giant City interpreter Jennifer Randolph-Bollinger. “It’s a very short trail and it’s usually quiet, so it’s perfect for a little more therapy.
“I think anybody who enjoys being outside and outdoor recreation of any kind can attest to the fact that just being outside is therapeutic, unplugging from the computer, the television and the constant bombardment of other people’s opinions and feelings and thoughts is just so overwhelming. It’s nice to be able to get outside where it’s quiet, where the only things you hear is the sound of the birds and the wind and the rustling of the leaves.”
The park received a grant last year to transform the trail, which is in the process of becoming ADA (Americans With Disabilities Act) accessible. The pandemic cut the work short, although more than half the trail is accessible.
The trail loops around the top of a bluff, with several wooden platforms that allow visitors to peer into the horizon. The only thing missing is the therapist’s couch.
The signs meant to focus visitors’ attention on nature are brief and to the point, one saying simply “Clear Your Mind and quiet your thoughts.” Another sign urges visitors to be quiet and listen to the natural sounds around them.
“It’s very simple,” Randolph-Bollinger said. “It’s just basically prompting people to use all their senses to take in the surroundings. And, in doing so I think it also helps people to focus on their surroundings and not the five million other things that might be going on in their minds at the time. It’s kind of a way to escape.
“I’m a person who drinks a pot of coffee a day. So, when I’m out there it’s just nice to have those reminders to take a deep breath and settle down a little bit. We have 7-8 different signs out there. Our hope is that by the time you finish up you are relaxed and calmed down.”
The signage has been up just a short time. Randolph-Bollinger said she is yet to receive any feedback from visitors.
If current visitation trends continue, that will likely change in the near future.
“The visitation here at Giant City has been astronomical,” she said. “You can drive through the park on any pretty day, especially on the weekends, and there are oodles of families out picnicking. I haven’t seen people out picnicking like this since I was a little kid. I thought the art of picnicking was long lost.
“I think people are recognizing the importance of being outside, clearing your mind and really taking in your surroundings.”
