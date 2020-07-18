Outdoors | Goreville's Trey Mckinney off to strong start on the fishing scene

The USA Bassin Next Generation National Championship has been good for Trey McKinney.
McKinney, who will be a sophomore at Goreville High School this year, and his coach, Rick Cheatham, won the national title for the third time in a row this year. The event was held June 20-21 at Lake Barkley.
The victory added $5,000 to McKinney’s scholarship fund.
“That’s the third year in a row,” Cheatham said. “He’s won $15,000 in scholarship money now to any school he wants to go to.”
If he qualifies, McKinney could continue fishing the tournament until he is 18. However, he is no longer eligible for the scholarship award. USA Bassin Next Generation rules limit a person to winning the scholarship money to three times in a 10-year span.
The duo got off to a good start in the tournament.
Cheatham said a good topwater bite allowed McKinney to put 15.67 pounds in the boat on Day One, placing them in second place. McKinney also boated the big bass of the day at 5.41 pounds.
Although the second day didn’t go exactly as planned, McKinney added 15.52 pounds to his total. His two-day weight of 31.19 was good enough for first place.
“Each day was different,” Cheatham said. “The first day we caught a limit on topwater. The second day was cloudy we thought we could duplicate it. We couldn’t get a topwater bite going. We definitely had to change up to be consistent both days.”
The scrambling nature of the second day was an indication of how McKinney has grown as a fishermen in the five years he’s been under Cheatham’s tutelage.
“Originally, he only cared about catching fish,” Cheatham said. “He’d throw a lot of small baits to catch numbers. He’s getting, it’s taken him about three years to throw bigger baits. I’ve really impressed on him you have to spend as much time learning as catching fish. He starts fishing patterns a lot more than places.
“It’s critical these days. In the older days, a lot of people had their specialties. These young boys these days, you better know how to do it all and do it excellently.”
With so many tournaments televised and professional tips available on YouTube, versatility has become more important than ever.
“That’s something I’ve impressed on him, never get content,” Cheatham said. “Constantly try to learn new techniques, like going to the Mississippi River and fishing currents, he learned a lot of in a couple days. That helped him a lot.
“Day in and day out his strength is definitely using a jig and flipping and casting in shallow water. He loves topwater. He’s good at the electronics. He can use a drop shot, fishing brush piles in deep water.”
Overall, hunger to learn more about the craft may be McKinney’s strength.
“There’s not a day goes by that he’s not on the water,” Cheatham said. “He has the opportunity to fish in a lot of different kinds of water. I tried to teach him to become a lot more versatile. That is definitely his strength.
“He has really learned how important confidence is. He thrives on competition. The more he has a taste of it, the more he wants. He’s fished a couple adult tournaments and done very well. He just can’t get enough of fishing.”
In the next month or so McKinney and Cheatham will concentrate on trying to qualify for the junior Bassmaster Nationals. The event will be held on Kentucky Lake in October.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!