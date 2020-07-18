Outdoors | Goreville's Trey Mckinney off to strong start on the fishing scene

The scrambling nature of the second day was an indication of how McKinney has grown as a fishermen in the five years he’s been under Cheatham’s tutelage.

“Originally, he only cared about catching fish,” Cheatham said. “He’d throw a lot of small baits to catch numbers. He’s getting, it’s taken him about three years to throw bigger baits. I’ve really impressed on him you have to spend as much time learning as catching fish. He starts fishing patterns a lot more than places.

“It’s critical these days. In the older days, a lot of people had their specialties. These young boys these days, you better know how to do it all and do it excellently.”

With so many tournaments televised and professional tips available on YouTube, versatility has become more important than ever.

“That’s something I’ve impressed on him, never get content,” Cheatham said. “Constantly try to learn new techniques, like going to the Mississippi River and fishing currents, he learned a lot of in a couple days. That helped him a lot.

“Day in and day out his strength is definitely using a jig and flipping and casting in shallow water. He loves topwater. He’s good at the electronics. He can use a drop shot, fishing brush piles in deep water.”