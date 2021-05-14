Outdoors | Grand American set for return to Sparta’s World Shooting and Recreational Complex

“We had to take all the trophies over there too. The trophy room was a barn. There were 15-20 folks from here over there managing the Grand American. I had to do that. We took three semi-loads of equipment over there, at least three.”

In addition, the Missouri facility is only about half the size of the WSRC which boasts 120 trap fields. The late decision to change venues and the specter of the pandemic resulted in a sharp decline in attendance last year.

“It was about half,” Gipson said. “Everything was about half. The facility was about half the size of this one. Even with that, it’s the next largest facility. As far as anticipated attendance and actual attendance, it was about what I thought it would be. I had thought that there would be a lot more walk-ons, but there weren’t.”

Like Gipson, the ATA membership seems to be happy that the Grand is returning home. Registration for the event hasn’t opened to date, but the WSRC’s campgrounds are nearly booked solid.

“We’re in good shape,” Gipson said. “There are three different types of campsites out here. The premium and standard were sold out about six weeks ago. We still have a few electric-only spots left. The shooters want to be here.”