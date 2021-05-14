Outdoors | Grand American set for return to Sparta’s World Shooting and Recreational Complex

The Grand American, the world’s premier trapshooting event, will return to Sparta’s World Shooting and Recreational Complex this summer.
No one is happier about that development than Lynn Gipson, executive director of the Amateur Trapshooting Association, the organization that administers the shoot.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, the event was moved to the Missouri Trapshooters Association’s facility in Linn Creek, Mo. With Illinois’ pandemic restrictions loosened, The Grand American will return to Sparta. The Grand has been held at Sparta since 2006.
This year’s event begins with the AIM event July 30-Aug. 3. AIM (Academics, Integrity and Marksmanship) is the youth division of the ATA. The Grand American will be held Aug. 4-14.
“It’s back in Sparta, I don’t think there is anything that will prevent it,” Gipson said with an audible sense of relief. “I think they will make sure. I think there was some fear last year when we went to Missouri that we would stay there. If that happened again, it could have made the renewal of the agreement a little more difficult.”
The temporary move to Missouri was a logistical nightmare for Gipson and the ATA staff.
“A number of the staff was there," Gipson said. “Darn near the entire management staff went to Missouri, essentially some of them for a month, our logistic, IT and marketing staffs were there.
“We had to take all the trophies over there too. The trophy room was a barn. There were 15-20 folks from here over there managing the Grand American. I had to do that. We took three semi-loads of equipment over there, at least three.”
In addition, the Missouri facility is only about half the size of the WSRC which boasts 120 trap fields. The late decision to change venues and the specter of the pandemic resulted in a sharp decline in attendance last year.
“It was about half,” Gipson said. “Everything was about half. The facility was about half the size of this one. Even with that, it’s the next largest facility. As far as anticipated attendance and actual attendance, it was about what I thought it would be. I had thought that there would be a lot more walk-ons, but there weren’t.”
Like Gipson, the ATA membership seems to be happy that the Grand is returning home. Registration for the event hasn’t opened to date, but the WSRC’s campgrounds are nearly booked solid.
“We’re in good shape,” Gipson said. “There are three different types of campsites out here. The premium and standard were sold out about six weeks ago. We still have a few electric-only spots left. The shooters want to be here.”
Many shooting events were cancelled last year due to pandemic protocols. That, coupled with the Grand’s return to Sparta leaves Gipson confident attendance will rebound to pre-pandemic levels. That being said, the Grand will have a set of unique issues this year.
“We still have some challenges,” Gipson said. “The COVID challenges are fading into the background. That challenge is kind of going into the background. Right now, the challenge is ammunition. You can’t buy it anywhere. The manufacturers tell us they’ll have the Grand American covered.”
No one can put a finger on exactly why ammunition is in such supply.
“They point to the hoarders,” Gipson said. “That started with the change in the political landscape last November. The whole situation of trying to make something that is made from a variety of raw materials is difficult because of the difficulty of getting raw materials. I guess that goes back to the pandemic.
“We are encouraging people to bring their own ammunition and not buy out the shell house. My fear is that someone will say, ‘I can’t get any ammo, I can’t get any ammo, I’m going to play golf.’ I’m just hope people are going to come back.”
Finding enough workers to man the trap lines could also be an issue Gipson noted.
Despite those looming problems, the return to Sparta is a cause for celebration at the ATA’s Sparta headquarters.
“One of the things I found out was the level of pride in Southern Illinois for this event,” Gipson said. “That’s why a lot of those people were there. They wanted the Grand American to be back here. It’s really overwhelming. This event is the pride of Southern Illinois. We have to do it because it’s the Grand, that’s their attitude.”