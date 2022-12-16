Outdoors | Great blue heron provides year round photography in Southern Illinois

They’re sometimes awkward. Their voice sounds like something you’d hear in Jurassic Park. They aren’t particularly pretty.

But, they are photogenic.

Although they aren’t the most colorful bird, their colors are subtly complex, seemingly changing from minute to minute when you change the angle or the sun dips behind the clouds for a second.

There is a small patch of purple on their shoulder that is only visible from a certain angle. There are the long strands of feathers that protrude from the back of their head that present themselves in erratic patterns on a windy day.

The great blue heron has an expressive face. Take a photo of a great blue heron on a cold windy day and you will see an animal that looks angry at the world. They have a glare that can stop a clock.

It’s amazing. A person can have hundreds of photos of great blue herons (I do) and no two photos look alike – either the expression is different or their feathers have been displaced by the wind.

There are two other factors that make the great blue heron a favorite subject of photographers.

First, they’re ubiquitous. You can find them nearly anywhere you find a puddle of water. They are found in big lakes, small ponds and streams. What’s more, they seem to tolerate humans pretty well. A person has to really invade their space to spook them.

Second, they are in Southern Illinois the year round. It’s possible to get the scowling winter photo and the basking in the sun summer photo in the same spot – just a couple months apart.