Outdoors | Hammersley's program in the wild

When Jordan Hammersley began mapping out his vision for Southeastern Illinois College’s outfitter and wildlife management program, he had a blueprint in mind – his life.

The Eldorado native received his education in two steps.

First, the traditional – he has degrees in biology and zoology from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. Then, the real life experience – Hammersley made his living for many years as a hunting and wildlife guide in Colorado, Wyoming, Montana and Idaho. Eventually, he branched out to east Africa – Kenya, Zimbawe and Tanzania.

However, the lure of home was strong. After returning to Southern Illinois, Hammersley learned SIC was looking for someone to teach students how to make a living in the outdoors, whether they want to be guides, park rangers, game wardens, recreational technicians or range managers.

He saw himself as a perfect fit. SIC agreed. Hammersley was hired two years ago.

The first year was spent developing the wide-ranging curriculum. Last year began the actual teaching. This year there are 22 students enrolled in the program. The students come from all over Southern Illinois, all over the country.

“I’ve got a three-pronged attack,” Hammersley said. “I do teach the science, and I teach the business end of it. The region really needed a program like this. I have a lot of students that wouldn’t have gone to college otherwise. We spend a lot of time outdoors.

“I try to teach the ethical practices. There are game laws for a reason. Just like any other natural resource, if we don’t manage and protect our species they will go extinct.”

The classroom portion of the program is varied and intense. Students are expected to learn various species of birds, fish, mammals, wildflowers, mushrooms and trees. They need to be well-versed in game laws, land management practices as well as sound business practices.

However, Hammersley’s real classroom lies outside the boundaries of SIC’s campus.

“Our administration is really supportive of this program,” he said. “There are a lot of things I can lecture on in the program, but we are five miles from the Shawnee National Forest. For a lot of my lab work and curriculum, I put my kids in a van. I take them to Pounds Hollow and Glen O. Jones. Students really get a hands-on approach.

“When I went to college, you took your general education for two years and then you got into your major topic. Every single day is out of a text book, but these kids are doing the work they are going to be doing. They are years ahead of where I was at 20 years old.”

And, the program is small enough that students can receive individual attention when needed.

“Every student gets everything they need for a wildlife career as a whole,” Hammersley said. “I teach all the conservation and legal aspects. I have students that want to be game wardens. I teach outfitting and guiding. Wildlife biology – I’m a firm believer you can’t be a wildlife expert until you have a full grasp of the entire ecosystem.”

The program is young, but he views the fact that no student has opted out of the program as a sign of success. And, with the hunting and fishing opportunities in Southern Illinois, the area is perfect for Hammersley’s program.

“I think what makes a successful guide, No. 1, is professionalism,” he said. “They are adults now. You’ve got to keep your paperwork. You have to know your clientele. You have to know your market. It’s 10 times more expensive to gain a new client than to keep a client.”

Finally, Hammersley said his job isn’t complete when students walk away from SIC.

“My job doesn’t end when you graduate,” he said. “My job ends when you are successfully working in your field. The hands-on approach that a small school can have is working.”

Anyone interested in learning more about the outdoor education program at SIC can email jordan.hammersley@sic.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.