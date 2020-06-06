Outdoors | Harrisburg native Wade Ratliff combines fly-fishing with kayaking

In Southern Illinois, Ratliff primarily targets bass and panfish, although he loves to catch trout at Devils Kitchen. In Florida, he has caught everything from Spanish mackerel to redfish.

But, more important than convenience, there is the mystique of fly-fishing.

“The fly-fishing, it’s kind of the art of it,” he said. “It’s the difference between gun hunting and bow hunting. It's about the art of it, the presentation and always becoming a little bit better at it. When you get to the point when you get the fish jumping out of the water at your fly before it hits the water, that’s it.

“It’s almost meditation. It’s like a zone. I get into my own little world. When you’re out there fly fishing in your kayak and you’re casting 80-feet line, they (other anglers) don’t crowd you. It gives me my own little privacy and it’s my own little world out there.”

Ratliff admits it took some time to master fly-fishing from a kayak.

“It took me a little bit to get used to, but I think it is like anything,” he said, “If you make yourself do it, if you have the mechanics and it’s something you do without thinking. It was just a matter of learning how to do that without my legs involved.