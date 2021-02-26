Outdoors | Harrisburg residents take advantage of snow to ski

They were able to ski from their homes to the Tunnel Hill State Trail, which has its origin in Harrisburg. The trail may be designed for hikers and bicyclists, but it’s also perfect for cross country skiing.

“I wish we could have gone further,” Boyke said. “Different parts of it, people walk on, but there are sections where there is hardly any foot traffic. Since it is smooth and level, it is really nice. And, when I’ve done it there have been other skiers on it.”

Last week’s snow was nearly ideal for skiing – six-to-eight inches of dry, powdery fluff.

“This was perfect and it was mostly undisturbed,” Cain said. “If you can go where it’s undisturbed that’s really nice. You want all the grass covered. You can go, 6-8 inches is good.”

And, the technique is fairly simple. The motion closely resembles power walking. Like riding a bicycle, it’s something you never forget.

“It’s just forward, kick your heel up and glide,” said Boyke. “Your heels come up so you can get that little kick coming up. It’s just relaxing, and peaceful. It’s not anything that is difficult.”