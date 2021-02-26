Outdoors | Harrisburg residents take advantage of snow to ski

HARRISBURG — While most Southern Illinoisans were trying to dig out of last week’s snowfall, Carrie Boyke and Teri Cain of Harrisburg were rummaging through closets looking for their skis.
Both women grew up in the northern part of the country, Boyke in Wisconsin and Cain in Minnesota. The eight inches of snow that blanketed the region gave them a rare opportunity to cross country ski in Southern Illinois.
“It was just fun,” Cain said. “You can play in snow, you can’t really play in rain too much. Snow allows you to play, be outside, get some fresh air and exercise. It’s just good clean fun. I also love sledding. It’s refreshing. You’re off the beaten trail, blazing your own.”
“I just hate that we don’t have much winter anymore,” Boyke added. “There’s so much to do, I feel the kids get left out. And, it’s a lesson in life too, yeah, you’re cold, but you’ll get over it.”
Both grew up with skis strapped to their feet. Boyke said she first started skiing at about age four. Cain’s first skiing experience came in middle school. And, a couple hours on skis last week allowed them to return to their younger days … if just briefly.
“It’s just something about the magnetism of snow,” Cain said. “If you like snow, it’s where you have to be. I know some people think I’m crazy. It brings back good memories of being with my family on the hill.”
They were able to ski from their homes to the Tunnel Hill State Trail, which has its origin in Harrisburg. The trail may be designed for hikers and bicyclists, but it’s also perfect for cross country skiing.
“I wish we could have gone further,” Boyke said. “Different parts of it, people walk on, but there are sections where there is hardly any foot traffic. Since it is smooth and level, it is really nice. And, when I’ve done it there have been other skiers on it.”
Last week’s snow was nearly ideal for skiing – six-to-eight inches of dry, powdery fluff.
“This was perfect and it was mostly undisturbed,” Cain said. “If you can go where it’s undisturbed that’s really nice. You want all the grass covered. You can go, 6-8 inches is good.”
And, the technique is fairly simple. The motion closely resembles power walking. Like riding a bicycle, it’s something you never forget.
“It’s just forward, kick your heel up and glide,” said Boyke. “Your heels come up so you can get that little kick coming up. It’s just relaxing, and peaceful. It’s not anything that is difficult.”
“It’s gliding,” Cain said. “The motion is like a natural walking pace. The difference between snow shoeing and cross country skiing is that gliding motion. If you are snow shoeing, you really have to lift your leg. If you are skiing, you really just lift the back of your foot and stretch yourself. Your arms, unless you are going up a hill are to push, but really just for support.”
Cross country skiing is also excellent exercise.
“I don’t like to run,” Cain said. “I think that’s too hard on your knees. I just don’t enjoy it. It seems like more work to me. Skiing, you can glide. I know it gets your heart rate up.”
While most Southern Illinois residents were shoveling their driveways and figuring out how to get to work the following day, Cain and Boyke were having a grand time.
“When it’s snowing and cold, I’m whooping and hollering,” Boyke said. “I love winter weather.”