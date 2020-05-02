Outdoors | Harrisburg's Todd Lambert trains bird dogs, hunts quail

That a good attitude to have, perhaps the only attitude to have. Quail, once plentiful throughout the region, have become scarce.

“There are lots of theories on that,” Lambert said. “Lack of habitat is one, herbicides and pesticides, that has to have an effect, more predators – the quail and rabbit go first. There are clearly more coyotes now than there has ever been, a lot of foxes and things that prey on quail and rabbit.

"I don’t know if I’m a person who perseveres or a fool. On the days I’m successful I’m a perseverer and on the days I’m not, I’m a fool.”

Most quail hunters and dog trainers are pushing the limits of middle age. It’s not a pursuit that attracts a younger crowd. As a result, trial participants spend a considerable amount of time talking about ‘the good old days.’

“People remember the days when you could walk out your back door and within the course of an hour get into three or four coveys, when everyone was hunting and had a bird dog,” Lambert said. “They remember those days. Those were good times. There is a lot of nostalgia that drives the sport thankfully. For a lot of people, that’s the untold impetus to what they do. It won’t take you long if you hang around with a bunch of bird hunters to hear a story about something that happened in the past.”