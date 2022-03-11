Outdoors | Heron pond area offers beautiful boardwalk, birds and blooms at its small site

HERON POND – Anne Parmley of Metropolis and Karen Frailey of Simpson soaked up the warm March sun as they crossed the bridge spanning the confluence of Dutchman’s Creek and the Cache River.

The bridge marks the beginning of the trail to Heron Pond, a part of the Cache River State Natural Area.

Heron Pond is one of the most ecologically diverse areas in Southern Illinois, but this morning woodpeckers and kinglets were among the target species. After crossing the river, the two women canned the treetops, framed spectacularly by clear azure skies.

Initially, they relied on their eyes in the search for woodpeckers because the rushing water drowned out the chattering of woodpeckers and the calls of other songbirds. However, it wasn’t long before the bright red heads and bleached-white wings of red-headed woodpeckers in flight were clearly visible.

Parmley, a Michigan native who now calls Metropolis home, has been a regular visitor to Heron Pond for about 20 years.

“I think it’s just a nice walk, the boardwalk, the warblers in the spring,” she said. “The wildflowers too, we have Jacob Ladders that come up. And, in August, about the first or second week of August the spider lilies are in bloom. We always make a trip, two or three times during the week to catch them in bloom.

“It’s pretty much a good place all year round. I like it in the spring with the prothonotary warbler come back. In the summer time you can usually count on a Kentucky warbler.”

And although the walk to Heron Pond is a short one, signs at the site say it is three-quarters of a mile, the winding path along the Cache River is loaded with natural treasures.

“The bird-voiced tree frogs, you’ll find them in the cypress trees in April and early May,” Frailey said. “And salamanders are thick as thieves out here. You can find all kinds of salamanders. The turtles on the river.”

Several times during the leisurely stroll to the boardwalk, Frailey stopped to point out unique plants. And, just prior to stepping on the boardwalk a downy woodpecker was spotted hammering away at the base of a cypress tree.

There is no question that the boardwalk is the centerpiece of the Heron Pond experience. The boardwalk takes visitors deep into the swamp where they can get a close-up view of nature, whether it is prothonotary or yellow-throated warblers in the summer, woodpeckers in the fall and winter, cottonmouths in the summer or barred owls year-round.

In the summer, a mat of duckweed on the water and the soft foliage of cypress and tupelo trees create an insulating layer of green that surrounds you.

“The only thing comparable to me that are the boardwalks in Florida, like the Corkscrew Swamp where they have the really long boardwalks,“ Frailey said. “Any time of the year, you can come down here any time of the day and have an adventure.”

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources also maintains a boardwalk at Section 8 Woods on Route 37 near the Cache River Wetlands Center. However, Heron Pond is more of a wilderness experience.

“That's a tupelo dominated area and because you have the highway going by you don’t have the solitude,” Frailey said. “If you can come out here on a weekday morning, or at dusk, it’s just so cool, especially once the frogs are out and the owls. The sounds are amazing. No matter how many times you’ve been here, you always discover something new.”

Heron Pond is located south of Vienna. It is west of Route 45, north of Belknap Road.

