Outdoors | Heron Pond undergoes some necessary maintenance

BELKNAP — At first glance, it appears the trail to Heron Pond was damaged by flooding this winter.
Parts of the normally impeccably groomed trail are marred with mounds of dirt that making walking a bit difficult. The concrete steps that carried walkers through low areas of the trail have been pushed over several feet.
And, the surrounding landscape bears scars that suggest flooding.
That is not the case.
Jay Massey, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ site superintendent, said the lumpy trail is the result of critical maintenance in the area. And, he said the trail should be restored to normal in the near future.
“They’ve been doing some construction down there,” Massey said. “In layman’s terms, right down the middle of that trail they put in a barrier to keep water from seeping from the swamp into the Cache River.
“When it’s all said and done, it’s like an underground dam. That was part of the problem, there is no other place to go other than right down the middle of the trail without cutting trees and hurting the habitat. We were pretty particular as to when they could go in there. Gong down the trail was the only logical thing to do.”
For years, Heron Pond and the surrounding swamp has been losing water due to the underground seepage. This winter the IDNR was able to take steps to remedy the problem.
In the simplest terms, the project consisted of digging a narrow trench down the middle of the trail to depths of about 10 feet. Thick sheets of interlocking corrugated plastic were inserted into the trench to control the seepage.
The top of the corrugated plastic is clearly visible in some portions of the trail. The work was limited to about 150 yards, most of it the lowest part of the trail.
“It’s been going on for some time,” Massey said. “This was their best cure to mitigate that. To keep the swamp from draining. There are some drainage areas that do bleed over. It was the underground water that we have no control over.
”They’ll be better able to manage the water levels within the swamp.”
In addition, the contractors also shored up some of the lower areas with additional rip rap.
Although the results of the repair work are clearly visible at the moment, Massey expects the trail to be back to normal soon.
“It’s going to get taken care of pretty soon,” he said. “They had to wait for some ground settling before they could back fill it and redress the trail. Hopefully, they can do that pretty soon.”
Heron Pond is located just west of Route 45, about 10 miles south of Vienna.