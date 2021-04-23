Outdoors | Heron Pond undergoes some necessary maintenance

BELKNAP — At first glance, it appears the trail to Heron Pond was damaged by flooding this winter.

Parts of the normally impeccably groomed trail are marred with mounds of dirt that making walking a bit difficult. The concrete steps that carried walkers through low areas of the trail have been pushed over several feet.

And, the surrounding landscape bears scars that suggest flooding.

That is not the case.

Jay Massey, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ site superintendent, said the lumpy trail is the result of critical maintenance in the area. And, he said the trail should be restored to normal in the near future.

“They’ve been doing some construction down there,” Massey said. “In layman’s terms, right down the middle of that trail they put in a barrier to keep water from seeping from the swamp into the Cache River.

“When it’s all said and done, it’s like an underground dam. That was part of the problem, there is no other place to go other than right down the middle of the trail without cutting trees and hurting the habitat. We were pretty particular as to when they could go in there. Gong down the trail was the only logical thing to do.”