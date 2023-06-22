Chris Hespen has built an impressive resume with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The Peotone native was recently named the site superintendent at Pyramid State Park. Hespen is just the fourth site super in Pyramid’s 55-year history, following Bob Shaw, Dave Phillips and the recently retired Cha Hill.

Pyramid has come a long way since about 950 acres of former coal mine land was ceded to the IDNR in 1968. Today, Pyramid is the largest state park in Illinois and is a mecca for fishing and field trial events.

“I’m an avid outdoors person, hunting, fishing and camping,” said Hespen. “The field trial aspect is very attractive to me. I’ve run retriever trials 15-20 years. The last 8-10 years, I’ve been running master field trials. Being an upland hunting and trainer for principally the last 25 years, I was anxious to get back into that aspect of IDNR land management.”

An SIU graduate, Hespen began his IDNR career as an interpreter at Kaskaskia River-Baldwin Lake. After a stint with the Illinois Department of Agriculture, he returned to IDNR as the first site superintendent at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta. Hespen spent an additional 12 years at Pere Marquette State Park before accepting the Pyramid position.

The World Shooting Complex, Pere Marquette and Pyramid are all high profile positions within IDNR for different reasons. The shooting complex is obviously one of the state’s most high volume sites. Pere Marquette, with its historic lodge is considered one of the jewels of the state park system and Pyramid is the largest of the state parks.

“I wouldn’t have changed much of anything in my career path,” he said. I had a mentor (Richard Niemeyer, former site superintendent at Pere Marquette) within the agency. His approach to some of the major properties is 'walk slow and drink lots of water.' The parks are kind of living, breathing things on their own. They are truly the people’s parks.”

Despite that impressive resume, Hespen isn’t taking his current posting for granted.

“You can’t prepare yourself for decades of institutional knowledge (Hill) walking out the door,” he said. “Pyramid State park has one of the most significant ag lease programs, 3,000 acres – it functions as a budgetary component for the system. It’s an important aspect of Pyramid.”

Hespen said he wants to continue the pursuit of a modern campground on the north side of the park. He is also anxious to continue the park’s close relationship with its Friends of Pyramid State Park group.

“The principal user groups there are the fishing, hunting and field trial communities,” Hespen said. “There is horseback riding and some mountain bike activities. The camping is principally primitive, no electric, water and sewer. I do know there has been some planning within the agency and some conversations with Bill Roe (head of the Friends group), trying to get a shower house facility. Mr. Hill worked closely with the planners in the department to move that project forward. It just hasn’t moved to fruition at this time.”

In the meantime, Hespen said he will have a clearer picture of the park’s needs and direction after he has been at the park through a calendar year.

Hespen’s learning curve will be steeper because for the time being he will just be at Pyramid on Monday and Friday. The rest of the week he will be in Springfield, filling the shoes of former chief of parks Ryan Prehn. Prehn left IDNR to take a job in another state agency.

“It’s an important administrative facet for the division,” he said. “As much work as there is at any given site, there are constant budgetary decisions and policy reviews. It needs to continue and not come to an abrupt halt. I want to do justice to both jobs and do the best I can and keep moving forward.”