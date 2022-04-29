Outdoors | Highschool bass fishing continues to soar in popularity

In the spring of 2009, the notion of a statewide high school bass fishing tournament was a novelty.

The Illinois High School Association unveiled its plans for a fishing tournament, hoping to attract about 100 or so teams. Results exceeded the organization’s expectations as 190 schools fielded teams. This year nearly 340 schools will compete.

The state finals will be held at Carlyle Lake May 20-21.

“We seem to get 6-8 new schools joining the activity on a yearly basis,” said Kurt Gibson, associate executive director of the IHSA. “If I remember correctly, year one we had hoped we could have 100 schools participate, that first year would be a success. It continues to exceed our expectations.”

Southern Illinoisans might remember that Keith Vaughn and Travis Noto of West Frankfort claimed the first-ever Illinois State championship. At that time no other state offered a prep bass fishing championship.

“The last time I looked there were a dozen states conducting state tournaments,” Gibson said. “We were actually the first state association to offer that. We were pioneers in this without a doubt.”

The state finals have been held at Carlyle Lake since the inception of the tournament. Although the venue is the same, the look of the tournament has changed over the years. That first year, teams showed up at the lake in 14-foot john boats.

That doesn’t happen anymore.

“I like to think the tournament continues to evolve,” Gibson said. “The way I describe it, when the tournament started, it was a nice little fishing tournament. Now, it’s become so much more competitive. There is really a greater sense of gravity that goes along with it because it is established and people grow with it.

“Every year it gets a little bigger and you see more and more technology. That’s interesting to see how the technology has grown over the 14 years of existence of the program.”

The state fishing series is unique in several ways. There is only one class – the smallest Class A schools compete on equal footing with the largest schools from metropolitan areas.

“The fish don’t know who is on the other end of that line,” Gibson said.

Also, boys and girls compete on equal footing. And, fishing can appeal to a different demographic than the traditional “ball” sports.

“I think the thing I enjoy most about it is, you often times see and work with students who otherwise don’t get a chance to experience what it means to represent their school,” Gibson said. You sense that pride they get to feel, that pride athletes get to experience as well. You know it is having an impact on their life, feeling a greater connection to their school.

“I’ve had so many folks tell me, ‘This is the only think this kid does at our school.’ That’s really what these programs are about.”

Another difference lies in the classification of the sport. It is recognized as an activity, not an athletic event. That means students involved in their school’s bass fishing program are free to compete in local tournaments and fishing circuits.

That’s important because of scholarship monies available to prep anglers.

“That’s been one of the selling points for schools with their school boards,” Gibson said. “It does help students accumulate scholarship dollars.”

Bass fishing has grown to the point that the IHSA is considering adding another layer of competition to the state series. Currently, teams qualify for state by placing in the top three in sectional competition. The IHSA is considering adding a regional event.

“Right now, we hold 25 sectional tournaments,” said Gibson. “We’ve grown to the point we need another competitive round of the tournament. “We’re getting to the point where we’re going to add a regional.

“That could result in a few less boats making it to the tournament. We need to reduce the load on some of the (sectional) lakes.”

Southern Illinois teams will compete at the sectional level at Rend Lake, Kinkaid Lake and Lake of Egypt on May 5.

