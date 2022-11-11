Outdoors | Hunters get set for firearm deer season in Southern Illinois

The Illinois deer harvest has been remarkable stable for the past decade.

Since 2012, deer hunters in Illinois have harvested between 145,000-162,000 deer each year. There is no reason to believe there will be any deviation from those numbers in 2022.

“If you look overall, I think we stay pretty stable,” said Dan Skinner the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ forest wildlife program manager. “We manage our deer herd on a county level, so we have 102 pieces of that puzzle. On a state level, we’re pretty stable.

“We’re definitely below our all-time high (201,209 in 2005), but if you look at the last decade or so, we haven’t seen any major swings up or down from about 2012.”

Last year hunters harvested a total of 146,438 deer. Firearm season accounted for 70,456 deer, archery season 66,630, muzzleloader 3,046, youth season 1,847 and late-winter and CWD (Chronic Wasting Disease) season, 1,847.

And, the stars seem to be aligned for next week’s opening of firearm season. This year’s season is Nov. 18-20 and Dec. 1-4.

After a warm early spring, temperatures are expected to drop in time for deer season. Farmers are well into the corn and soybean harvest and biologists say the mean conception date of does this year was Nov. 8, meaning hunters will be afield in the heart of the rut.

“Nov. 8 is the mean conception date, when guys talk about peak rut, we’re there right now,” Skinner said.

In addition, bowhunters had a solid start to the season, which began Oct. 1. Skinner said there has been a glitch in the reporting system, but as of Oct. 28, bowhunters had harvested 19,000 deer.

“We were moving along in October at a pretty good clip,” he said. “The weather conditions we’ve had and we’re getting into the peak of the rut, I’d have to imagine those numbers have gone up quite a bit.”

In terms of the overall health of the herd, Skinner said there have been cases of EHD (Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease) in the Sangamon River valley, but it is still unknown how that will affect hunting numbers.

“Going into this firearm season, there are absolutely going to be opportunities,” he said. We’re above last year in terms of soybean harvest, corn harvest is right where it was last year. Crops are coming out, the weather is supposed to turn cool, so I think leading up to the firearm season we’re going to have pretty good conditions.”

Crops being taken out of the field means there is less food available for deer and fewer opportunities for them to take shelter in corn fields.

There have been no new restrictions placed on hunters this year, but the General Assembly passed a law last year making it legal for hunters to use some single shot rifles for deer hunting beginning Jan. 1.

This breakdown of the new rule was taken from IDNR’s Frequently Asked Question page:

Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the legal calibers for single-shot rifles are:

• a bottleneck centerfire cartridge of .30 caliber or larger with a case length not exceeding one and two-fifths inches, OR

• a straight-walled centerfire cartridge of .30 caliber or larger.

• Both must be available as a factory load with the published ballistic tables of the manufacturer showing a capability of at least 500-foot pounds of energy at the muzzle.

• Full-metal jacket bullets may not be used to harvest deer.

These caliber specifications are the same that hunters may be familiar with for handgun deer hunting in previous years. The barrel of a handgun shall be at least 4 inches.