Outdoors | Hunters should expect good waterfowl hunting season

Although still in the grips of a drought, Southern Illinois waterfowl hunters will be taking the field in a matter of weeks. Duck and goose season begins in the South Central Zone on Nov. 12 while hunters in the South Zone have to wait until Dec. 3.

While waterfowl hunting success ultimately depends on weather and water conditions, duck and goose populations are healthy. If the weather cooperates, Southern Illinois hunters should expect a good hunting season.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions there were no breeding surveys conducted in 2020 and 2021. However, the prairie pothole region of the Upper Midwest and southern Canada, the primary breeding areas for ducks, endured dry conditions both years. Scientists expected numbers to be down.

“Ducks are down 12% from what they estimated in 2019, not real bad,” said Dan Holm, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ waterfowl project manager. “This spring water levels improved on the prairies. Usually that translates into good production, so that should be helpful.

“Mallards are down 23% from 2019, but again, that’s two years of really low water conditions on the prairies. This year they had really good water, and that’s where the mallards nest. They were anticipating good production of mallards, gadwall and teal.”

Those numbers aren’t as alarming as they sound. Prior to 2019 the population of those species were near historic highs. In fact, Holm said even with the significant decline in gadwall numbers, the species is still 30% above their historic numbers.

There is still more good news in the 2022 survey numbers.

“Redheads are doing real well,” Holm said. “They are the one species that did real well. They are up 36% over their long-term average. Canvasback were down 10% from 2019, but only 1% from long term average. They also found a big increase in blue wing teal. They were also up 19%.”

Pintail and scaup population have been declining for the past several years. Pintail populations are down once again, but scaup held steady.

In the meantime, early aerial surveys in Illinois are showing high numbers of ducks for this time of year. Duck numbers are up 20% on the Illinois River and 40% on the Mississippi River.

Weekly aerial surveys for Southern Illinois will resume this year. The first flight is scheduled for early November and will continue through the end of January. The survey results can be found on the IDNR’s website: https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/waterfowl/surveys/Pages/default.aspx

As for geese, Holm said Canada, white-fronted and snow goose populations are all steady.

While the signs point to a good hunting season, nothing is certain at this time.

“Definitely, the weather is a big player,” Holm said. “The weather pattern is going to affect migration pattern. Right now we have low water, but that can change. We have great food conditions right now in a lot of places. This summer we had good water levels to allow moist soil communities to develop.”

He said hunters should consult with their local site superintendents during the season to monitor changing conditions.

Duck season dates

South Central Zone – Nov. 12-Jan. 10

South Zone. Dec. 3-Jan. 31

Canada goose season dates

South Central Zone – Nov. 12-Jan. 31

South Zone – Dec. 3-Jan. 31