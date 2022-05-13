Outdoors | IDNR hopes avian flu cases will subside this summer

Chris Jacques, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Disease Manager, hopes the state will see some relief from the strain of avian flu circulating about the state, and country at large in a couple of weeks.

“We don’t know what’s causing it, but it persists in cool temperatures and low levels of sunlight,” he said. “This spring has been very cool and good levels of rain. We’re all crossing our figures that the warm weather that is coming and increased levels of sunlight will at least minimize the levels of infection moving forward.”

Avian flus are cyclical, and not normally this virulent. Scientists know this particular strain, a form of H5N1, originated in Asia and was first reported in the South Carolina in January. The ongoing migration of waterfowl and shore birds is adding to the spread of the disease.

“We haven’t dealt with a strain of this one before,” Jacques said. “This is atypical for us. It’s pretty deadly for birds at the moment.”

Although the disease specifically targets waterfowl, wading birds and shorebirds, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources took the rare step of asking residents to take down their bird feeders in an attempt to slow the spread of the disease.

“We’re recommending, not that we are mandating, to take down the bird feeders through May 31,” Jacques said. “By then spring will actually resemble spring. By then birds will be transitioning to their natural food items anyway.

“If you choose to use them (feeders), exercise caution by cleaning up any waste around the bird feeders just to keep things clean and minimize other birds being attracted to those sites.”

Basically taking feeders down creates an avian version of social distancing that human beings practiced during the COVID-19 pandemic. The idea is to keep large groups of birds from congregating.

He noted that hummingbird and oriole feeders do not fit within the advisory because of their specific diet requirements.

“For all the hummingbird and oriole enthusiasts out there, just do their thing,” Jacques said. The greatest danger posed to songbirds is in areas where waterfowl, wading or shorebirds might feed on seed spilled around the base of feeders.

“Songbirds are affected, but right now the research does suggest it’s a much lower rate of infection due to specific food items they are consuming,” Jacques said. “We’re also trying to err on the side of caution.”

Although there are potential deadly consequences, Illinois has not been inundated with cases.

“We have documented occurrences in seven counties to date - Champaign, Sangamon, Fulton, Cook, Madison, McHenry and Will,” said Jacques. “It seems not to be really concentrated, it’s having an effect. Illinois is one of just 34 states that have reported it. It’s pretty pervasive and widespread. There seems to be no pattern there.”

It’s relatively easy to determine if a bird has contracted the disease.

“The bird is just very lethargic,” Jacques said. “They don’t have energy. Their heads and their eyelids may be swollen. There are just lots of clinical signs that speak to sickness. They have a very difficult time breathing. There are a lot of things that would hopefully tip people off.”

The disease is not easily transmissible to humans. Only one case, in Colorado, has been reported to date.

And, if the temperatures soar and sunlight increases, as normally occurs as the calendar turns to June, Jacques hopes the advisory for feeders can be lifted.

