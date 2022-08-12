Outdoors | IDNR offers reward for invasive black carp, dead or alive

WANTED: Dead or Alive.

That’s right, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has issued wanted posters on the invasive black carp. The IDNR is even offering a $100 reward to persons who turn over a black carp to the agency.

The black carp is one of several species of Asian carp – grass carp, bighead carp and silver carp – that have invaded Illinois’ rivers and lakes. The black carp isn’t nearly as pervasive and scientists know little about this fish.

Every black carp scientists can get their hands on helps unlock the mysteries of this fish.

“We look at their age, sex, maturity and growth,” said Brian Schoenung, Aquatic Nuisance Species Program Manager for IDNR. “We look at where they lived their life. It is a valuable mechanism for us to get our hands on fish.

“They are a little slower, not nearly as prolific spawners at the bigheads and silvers. There is still a lot we don’t know about these fish. We don’t know what their habitat utilization is, what they are feeding on. Every fish at this point in time is valuable from a scientific standpoint.”

Prior to implementing the reward system, known as Keep Cool and Call (captured fish should be put on ice), IDNR had about 45 fish to study. The number is now over 800.

Like the other species of Asian carp, the black carp was accidentally released into Illinois rivers and lakes. Black carp have been collected in Horseshoe Lake in Alexander County as well as the Ohio and Mississippi rivers.

“It’s another one of those fish that was used in aquaculture and sewage treatment plants,” Schoenung said. “It’s the same story as the grass, silver and bighead. It was looked at as a solution to an environmental issue and turned out to be its own environmental issue.

“The Arkansas fish farmers take the hit on a lot of this things, but the reality is the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Environmental Protection Agency were at the forefront of bringing these things in. They were trying to reverse an environmental problem without using chemicals. It seemed like a viable option at the time.”

While in the same family as the other invasive carp, there are some major differences.

“They are primarily feeding on snails and mollusks, that’s what their food items are,” Schoenung said. “I think they were probably brought to do snail control. Freshwater mussels species are some of the most endangered species in North America. The fear is they could have a negative impact on a group of critters that are already struggling.”

There are also similarities with their cousins.

“It’s obviously a riverine fish,” Schoenung said. “They need flowing water to reproduce. We have a number of initiatives currently underway to get better at catching them. We’re funding some different studies to look at their life history to look at baiting techniques or netting.

“They are all in the fairly early stages. We do know where they exist. Our commercial fishermen are certainly good at catching them, certainly better than any agency folks at this time.”

Like the bighead and silver carp, they are a valued food fish in their native range. While the black carp has a stout body, it is longer than the sliver or bighead carp.

Schoenung said while it will be difficult, or impossible to eradicate the fish, IDNR is working with other agencies to control its spread.

“From one perspective, we know the activities and efforts that we have in place for silver, grass and bighead carp will be equally effective on the black carp,” he said. “We’ve got those efforts in place and we are working with our other state and federal partners to come up with a plan. We’re in the midst of a structured decision making process to nail down what do we need to know to help control these populations to keep them from getting as common as bigheads or silvers.”