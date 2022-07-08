Outdoors | IDNR recasts 'Asian carp' as appetizing 'copi' fish

If there was ever a critter in need of rebranding, it was the Asian carp.

The Asian carp is known for its leaping ability and slimy appearance – not its mild, white, flaky flesh.

However, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is working to change that. The invasive fish was originally brought to the United States as an aid to fish farmers. A top feeder, the various species of Asian carp filter plankton and algae from the water. It was considered a better option than using chemicals to clean the water.

The fish escaped from catfish-rearing ponds in Arkansas and his now plentiful in the Mississippi and Illinois river systems. The IDNR has rebranded the fish as copi, a play on the word copious.

For those who think the rebranding is a gimmick, think again. It’s been done, quite successfully in the past.

“Orange roughy,” said Kevin Irons, the IDNR’s assistant chief of fisheries. “Most people love orange roughy. They were originally called slime heads. The other one that people have experience with is with Chilean sea bass. They are Patagonia tooth fish.

“Those rebranding efforts were done because those were underutilized fish needing a name change. They have significantly increased their catches since they were renamed. So, you see why renaming them makes some sense.”

There are four types of Asian carp – bighead, silver, grass and black. The silver carp are the species known to leap out of the water when boats pass by and they are the primary focus of this rebranding effort.

Irons said the rebranding has a multiple purpose. First, it will help the IDNR keep the invasive species out of the Great Lakes. And it will provide a purpose for a species that is currently underutilized. It will also help people get past the idea of eating carp – a four-letter word for some people.

Irons said, as table fare, the copi is much different from its frequently maligned cousins.

“It is a white, flaky fish,” he said. “Actually, it has very little taste at all. I compare it more to crappie than anything else, just the texture. They do have bones. Their bone structure is a challenge. We have companies in Illinois that are making a minced product that are sans bones. It looks like a ground turkey. You scramble it up and it makes a great taco.”

Irons said he expects younger generations to embrace copi.

“The people coming out of school now think differently about their food,” he said. “They want to know where it’s coming from. Is it healthy? Is it green? This fish checks all those boxes.”

Copi dishes are already being served in restaurants from Chicago, to Tennessee, to Arizona and Washington D.C., including Cristaudo’s in Carbondale. The Ina Mae Tavern in Chicago serves a Copi po’boy; Kelleher’s Pub in Peoria copi sliders; Sushi Grove in Buffalo Grove serves copi sushi; and the Tabard Inn in Washington, D.C. serves copi dim sum.

Copi recipes can be obtained at www.ChooseCopi.com.

Because the fish has previously been utilized for fish oil and fish meal, the IDNR is currently working to get the fish into restaurants.

“People just have to try it and it has to be locally available,” Irons said. “We’re building those supply lines.”

And upon further review, copi sounds much more appetizing than slime head.