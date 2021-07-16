Outdoors | Illinois Caverns State Natural Area reopens after 10 years

“The cave goes on for several miles. Usually people only go in three-quarters to a mile into it. I tell people to figure on a three-hour trip. It’s one way in, one way out, you really can’t get lost.”

And, as the word cavern might suggest, even visitors afflicted with claustrophobia could find the exploration experience rewarding.

“I don’t like tight spaces,” Middleton said. “It’s a high-wall ceiling, there is no crawling. You’re standing up walking, like any other activity. It is wet in there. You are going to get dirty. I tell people to bring a change of clothes.”

While the cave is open to everyone, there are some restrictions.

The cave is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Free permits, which can be obtained online or on site, are required for entry.

“We also require a hard hat of some sort, “Middleton said. “That can be a bicycle helmet. We also require three sources of battery powered light. There is no natural light in the cave. Once you turn the light out, it is as pure dark as you would ever imagine.”

Open-toed shoes and Crocs are not allowed. Knee boots are suggested but not required. Visitors should also carry water.