Outdoors | Illinois Caverns State Natural Area reopens after 10 years

Spelunkers of Illinois rejoice!
Illinois Caverns State Natural Area, near Waterloo, reopened June 16.
The park closed in 2011 over concerns about white-nose syndrome, a condition that affects bats.
“The fear was the human traffic in and out was possibly helping spread the fungus within cave systems in general,” said Mic Middleton, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ site superintendent at Illinois Caverns. “It was pretty much a consensus among the area of expertise that a lot of cave systems would be closed off to see if it would help combat that.
“The disease, the fungus would grow on the end of their nose. It looked like a powdery substance. Over time, that fungus would eventually grow and suffocate the bat. They don’t have fingers to remove it.”
The cave was reopened after research showed that human visitation did not promote the spread of the disease.
Illinois Caverns State Natural area covers about 120 acres. The area contains a large natural prairie area, some nature trails and a small interpretive building, but the cave is the main attraction. And, people are returning.
“It’s been pretty consistent, groups every day,” Middleton said. “The weekends have been a little busier than normal, but it’s not so much that it’s so overcrowded that you can’t enjoy the experience.
“The cave goes on for several miles. Usually people only go in three-quarters to a mile into it. I tell people to figure on a three-hour trip. It’s one way in, one way out, you really can’t get lost.”
And, as the word cavern might suggest, even visitors afflicted with claustrophobia could find the exploration experience rewarding.
“I don’t like tight spaces,” Middleton said. “It’s a high-wall ceiling, there is no crawling. You’re standing up walking, like any other activity. It is wet in there. You are going to get dirty. I tell people to bring a change of clothes.”
While the cave is open to everyone, there are some restrictions.
The cave is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Free permits, which can be obtained online or on site, are required for entry.
“We also require a hard hat of some sort, “Middleton said. “That can be a bicycle helmet. We also require three sources of battery powered light. There is no natural light in the cave. Once you turn the light out, it is as pure dark as you would ever imagine.”
Open-toed shoes and Crocs are not allowed. Knee boots are suggested but not required. Visitors should also carry water.
In addition to the splendor of the caverns, visitors might see a cave arthropod, a type of freshwater shrimp. Ironically, encounters with bats are rare.
The cave is closed to visitation from the end of October through April.
“We’re doing that for the protection of the wintering bats, to keep from having extra activity down there,” Middleton said.
The State of Illinois purchased the cave from private landowners in 1985. The area was formerly known as Illinois Mammoth Caves. It was used as an off-site attraction during the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair.
For more information, call 618-785-2555.
