Outdoors | Illinois sees uptick in number of hunting and fishing licenses issued

The Dingell-Johnson Act was enacted in 1950 and allows states to impose a 10 percent excise tax in fishing and boating equipment. The funds collected through the act are deposited with the U.S. Treasury and can be used solely for boating and fishing purposes – such as building boat ramps or restocking lakes.

States typically pay 25 percent of the cost of qualifying projects while 75 percent is paid through Dingell-Johnson funds. Through Pittman-Robertson an 11 percent tax is placed on long guns and ammunition and 10 percent on handguns.

Like Dingell-Johnson, the funds are used as matching grants for wildlife restoration. Over $7 billion has been returned to states since the act was passed in 1937.

“Last year, the state received nearly $7 million from the Dingell-Johnson Act and more than $12 million from the Pittman-Robertson Act,” Young said. “We have not yet received preliminary apportionments for Fiscal Year 2022 Pittman-Robertson and Dingell-Johnson Acts, so it’s a bit early to determine whether COVID-19 is a factor.”

And, apparently the pandemic had few ill effects on the turkey season.