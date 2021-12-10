Outdoors | Illinois senators want historic Cahokia Mounds to be national park

FAIRMOUNT CITY – At first glance, Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site appears to be a well-groomed city park.

However, the visitors walking the gravel paths move slowly through the well-manicured grounds. It is almost as if they are searching or well aware of the spirits that accompany their every step.

Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, once the home of one of the great cities of medieval times, is now a grassy oasis in a gritty industrial neighborhood in Metro East. There is nothing to suggest past greatness … except the mounds.

Seventy of them to be exact, at least 70 of the original 120 mounds. Some are small, some nearly unnoticeable. Others like Monk’s Mound, the largest at the site, are too large to go unnoticed. Monk’s Mound commands the 2,200-acre site, standing 100 feet tall.

From about 900 to 1200 A.D. up to 20,000 people of the Mississippian group called this region home. The settlement is believed to have been larger than London at the time.

Largely an agricultural community, the mounds were built for a number of purposes – some practical, like burial mounds, some ceremonial, for religious purposes.

Yet, sometime around 1300 the vast the people left Cahokia, leaving just the mounds behind.

Unfortunately, the Europeans that followed weren’t good stewards of the area. Over the years, mounds have been torn down for agricultural purposes, disassembled and sold for fill. Modern man has been far from perfect, the busy Collinsville Road now separates Monk’s Mound from the Grand Plaza below.

On the other hand, archeologists have studied the site over the years, recovering a treasure trove of artifacts. The state of Illinois has overseen the facility for about 70 years and the international community has taken notice, the United Nations declaring Cahokia Mounds a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

“The Illinois Department of Natural Resources welcomes earnest efforts to honor, preserve and protect the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site and the indigenous people who once flourished in this tremendous ancient community," said IDNR director Colleen Callahan. "Such endeavors can augment the great work currently being done at Illinois’ lone World Heritage Site. We look forward to collaborating with like-minded partners to enhance the visitor experience and protect the pristine cultural resources within.”

Cahokia Mounds has also been named a National Historic Landmark.

Now, Illinois senators Richard Durbin and Tammy Duckworth are asking President Joe Biden to declare Cahokia Mounds part of the National Park system.

In a joint letter to the president they wrote, “We write to encourage you to use your authority under the Antiquities Act to designate Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site as a unit of the National Park System. We support elevating, protecting and sharing this important archeological and cultural resource that represents the people and landscapes that once made up one of American’s first cities in the Western Hemisphere.”

In 2014, Durbin instituted a study to determine whether Cahokia Mounds met the criteria to be part of the National Park System. The study, completed in 2016, found the area met all the parameters – significance, suitability, feasibility and the need for National Park Service management.

“National Monument status offers the highest level of protection, ensures the site has the proper resources to protect and preserve the mounds, increases visibility and provides additional resources to let the stories of the people and culture that once inhabited the area,” a Durbin aide said.

Lori Belknap, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources site superintendent, said the site gets about 260,000 visitors annually. A recent look at the visitor’s register indicated people traveled from throughout the United States, Germany, France, Japan and Brazil to see the mounds in recent months.

“People are always surprised at what they see,” Belknap said. “A lot of them tell us they never heard of it before and are curious as to why they weren’t taught that. Everyone is generally floored by the site and what it encompasses.”

The site, located just off I-255 on Collinsville Road, is open from dawn to dusk daily. The interpretive center is open Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

