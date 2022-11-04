Outdoors | 'Illinois Trials and Traces' tells state's story through portraits and places

In their latest collaboration “Illinois Trials and Traces: Portraits along the State’s Historic Routes” Gary Marx and Daniel Overturf take the reader on a journey through the highways and byways of Illinois.

The mode of transportation are the stories of everyday citizens, Marx’s literate prose and Overturf’s vivid photography that consistently proves to be worth thousands of words.

They spent about six years researching the book, finding characters, in every sense of the word, in every corner of Illinois.

One minute, Marx is telling the story of Justin Pickering’s bar, The Cabin at Judy Creek, located in Glen Carbon. On the next page, Marx segues seamlessly into the Illinois’ earliest settlers transporting goods from Shawneetown and Golconda to Vandalia and Alton along the Vincennes-St. Louis Road.

Or, Marx weaves a tale involving Jim Post, once a major player in the Chicago folk music scene, and on the opposite page an Overturf photo places Post on a snowy hilltop overlooking downtown Galena, the place Post now calls home.

Marx and Overturf collaborated before, creating “A River Through Illinois”, telling stories of the Illinois River. Marx, a former journalist who worked at The Southern Illinoisan and the Kansas City Star, and Overturf, a former photography professor at Southern Illinois, formed their literary partnership shortly after being introduced in the 1990s.

“It has a lot to do with collaboration, that maybe some photographers just want to work alone and some writers just want to work alone, but Gary and I were both interested in the possibilities of collaboration,” Overturf said. “I guess we realized it would be a super additive situation where my work would get better with his words and maybe his words would be better illustrated with my photographs.

“I think it was because of that mutual respect, I didn’t want to particularly work alone and take on the role of writer and this way Gary could have a photography component to his writing. That led us to want to work together. Not anyone can do that.”

After their first book, the duo wanted to keep working together.

“We were a partnership in search of a project,” Overturf said.

Then, Marx came up with the concept of peeling back the onion of Illinois’ history through the eyes and stories of current citizens. For the next several years, he and Overturf drove thousands of miles across the state, finding the right people, the right images to tell that story.

“The history of images in the book were taken like yesterday or today, they’re not from a history book,” Marx said. “What we like to do, those are current history. They do tell history. How long does history last? It’s just an instant. When that history comes and goes, I’m taking notes.

“I’m glad because there are people who told stories that I’m not sure they’ve shared very much with the public. I think mostly people are just out there being who they are. These are all photographs about things that happened recently, but they are not tracking things that have happened in the past. It’s more about who we are and how we evolved, how people change and things change in life if you’re around and watching.”

“Gary, the concept itself, I heard you say, it is linked to your childhood in Illinois,” said Pam Kelley, Marx’s wife. “You’re an Illinoisan. You and Dan have crisscrossed this state, side to side and up and down. You said for this particular book, the idea was looking for the history that is sometimes obscured under the under layers and layers and layers. On a personal level, the concept of the book is linked to childhood. You lived in a Chicagoland that was rapidly changing. You grew up on open land with trees, swamps and ponds within the shadow of O’Hare Airport. And, you watched as all of that was stripped away and changed.”

That is the same story Overturf tried to tell through his photos.

“If you look at the photographs, they’re not gritty documentary photographs,” he said. “They’re not ‘in the act’ type photographs. They are truly portraits. I don’t want to call them rock stars, but I wanted to elevate the situation beyond just saying these people do this and these people do that. It was all very formal and I think through that formality you are acknowledging a lot of people who worked behind the scenes and aren’t used to being photographed or even acknowledged.”

The book is being published by Southern Illinois University Press. It can be purchased at www.siupress.com/books/978-0-8093-3848-1 and also at www.waterstones.com. The price is $29.95.