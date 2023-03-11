After two years of decline, the Illinois turkey flock appears to be making a comeback.

Biologists believe that the COVID-19 pandemic was partially to blame for the decline. No, the birds weren’t infected by the virus, but with the 2020 restrictions on travel and public gatherings, hunters purchased more permits and spent more time afield.

“I think that is COVID related,” said Luke Garver, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ wild turkey project manager. “Just about every state that hunts turkeys saw a big increase in the number of hunters afield. What we saw people doing was buying a lot more permits. In most years, the vast majority of hunters buy just one permit, but we saw a huge increase in the number of people buying two permits, or even three over previous years.”

It’s hard to determine whether Illinois hunters overharvested turkeys in 2020. Garver said the state’s tiered season structure helped insulate Illinois against overharvest. Other states issue a permit that can be used anytime during the season. Illinois issues season-specific permits for each of five seasons.

“As soon as 2021 came around, we went back to the same trends of the vast majority of everyone buying a single permit,” Garver said. “Looking at success rates, I think we had almost a reverse trend. In 2020 everyone was locked down, they said they were going to spend more time turkey hunting. In 2021 people were returning to their normal lives.”

The bottom line, the turkey flock appears to be healthier now than in the past couple years.

“Overall, I’d say we were in pretty good shape,” Garver said. “I base it on our brood survey and harvest. We’re looking at two straight years of improving reproductive success. We kind of bottomed out in 2019, but since then, in 2020, 21 and 22, they’ve been increasing. I think we’re on a rebound there. Western Illinois has seen two consecutive years of improved reproductive success.

“I hope that translates to a few more birds on the landscape. Anecdotally, you always hear there are no turkeys anywhere. You kind of hear that in good years and bad. Last summer I heard from more people than ever saying they were seeing lots of poults.”

Western Illinois had seen populations decrease dramatically in the past several years. Biologists were never able to pin down a reason for the decline.

“It looks that way (populations are rebounding) in terms of harvest totals and looking at reproductive success, it looks like they are digging themselves out of the trench,” Garver said. “They still have fewer birds than they had 15 years ago.”

Mild springs are likely the reason for increased reproductive success throughout Illinois during 2021 and 2022. Cold, wet springs are particularly hard on turkey poults.

“It looks like northwestern Illinois has really seen an influx of reproductive success,” Garver said. “There are a lot of turkeys in northern Illinois. We’re experiencing more and more nuisance calls. Now, I get several calls a year. They have flocks of 75-100 birds just hanging out in people’s yards.

“The nuisance turkey thing is definitely here to stay. For the most part we can handle most of those situations by finding out who is feeding the turkeys. We’re hoping we don’t have to take more drastic measures.”

So if the weather, the primary hunting variable, cooperates, Illinois hunters have the opportunity for a good season.

“I have to think, we’re coming off two years of relatively low harvest, not record low, but below average,” Garver said. “In 2017-2020 we were seeing a general increase in harvest, but it kind of bottomed out in 2021. I think as long as weather cooperates we can expect a return to normal in terms of harvest. It’s very, very dependent on weather, particularly in those first couple seasons. That’s when the bulk of our birds are harvested.”