Outdoors | Jones leaves legacy at Cypress Creek National Wildlife Refuge

Liz Jones’ legacy knows no bounds – it's the thousands of trees planted in the Cache River Watershed in the past 30 years and the hundreds of friends she made and citizens she assisted while working at the Cypress Creek National Wildlife Refuge.
Jones came to Cypress Creek in 1984 and retired last December. She spent most of her time as assistant manager at the refuge. When she arrived in the 80s, she didn’t dream of finishing her career at Cypress Creek.
“The plan was to be there for a couple years and move on,” she said. “Southern Illinois was just a good place to stay. “When I moved in as a refuge operations specialist, it was an assistant manager position. The idea was to come in and work with the community and staff.
“We were acquiring land from willing sellers. People were worried about condemnation and eminent domain. Most of what I was there to do was to communicate with the public about resource management. I enjoyed it very much. The idea was to help build trust. This is what we were really going to do.”
Cypress Creek National Wildlife Refuge provided a unique opportunity. While the refuge is administered through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, there was a partnership with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Ducks Unlimited, The Nature Conservancy and the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
For nearly 30 years, Jones was the face of the refuge, the face of the Joint Partnership, dealing with the citizens on the ground, hearing their concerns about the refuge and how it affected agriculture in the area.
“The reason I stayed at Cypress Creek -- working with the public is everything in resource management,” she said. “I guess I learned that in school, but it was put into practice there. If you don’t have trust with the community it doesn’t matter. We did have the best science and biologists, and we had people that could communicate why it (the refuge) was important to their livelihood.”
It wasn’t always easy. When Jones came aboard the refuge contained 11,000 acres. It grew to 17,000 acres, most in Alexander and Pulaski counties during her tenure.
“It was always about co-existing with the ag community,” Jones said. “If it had been going after the ag community it would have been a nightmare job. For the most part, I think we’ve been good neighbors and done what we said we were going to do.
“It was hard to explain we are not here to flood you out. Anytime there was a rise in the river, guess who it came back to. I think people understand that the Mississippi River controls water on the Cache. When you are creating wetlands, you’re not increasing flooding, you’re providing relief.”
Part of what the refuge has done is transform the watershed. Thousands of acres of flood-prone land was taken out of agriculture and reforested. Wetlands were re-established.
“It’s just amazing to see how it’s changed over the last 20 years,” Jones said. “It makes you feel good. Staying in one place, I’m pretty fortunate I got to say. You really get to see that you are part of. We have a lot of friends.
“That’s what makes the job so rewarding the relationships you can have with people who don’t necessarily agree with you. That was the best part of my job, just working with people. That’s probably what I miss.”
Jones, who was born in Hannibal, Mo., grew up in Wisconsin, was educated in North Carolina, worked in Illinois has now resides at Kentucky Lake.
In addition to the legacy Jones leaves behind on the ground, she was a pioneer. There were few female voices in the room when she arrived in 1984. Jones said her gender was never an issue.
“I always felt really comfortable with everyone I worked with,” she said. “I never felt uncomfortable. I always felt respected. I’m so lucky. I learned from so many. When I think of Jerry Updike, (refuge manager in 1984) he set the stage for that project. He was there not only to help people, but to help the staff.”