Outdoors | Jones leaves legacy at Cypress Creek National Wildlife Refuge

For nearly 30 years, Jones was the face of the refuge, the face of the Joint Partnership, dealing with the citizens on the ground, hearing their concerns about the refuge and how it affected agriculture in the area.

“The reason I stayed at Cypress Creek -- working with the public is everything in resource management,” she said. “I guess I learned that in school, but it was put into practice there. If you don’t have trust with the community it doesn’t matter. We did have the best science and biologists, and we had people that could communicate why it (the refuge) was important to their livelihood.”

It wasn’t always easy. When Jones came aboard the refuge contained 11,000 acres. It grew to 17,000 acres, most in Alexander and Pulaski counties during her tenure.

“It was always about co-existing with the ag community,” Jones said. “If it had been going after the ag community it would have been a nightmare job. For the most part, I think we’ve been good neighbors and done what we said we were going to do.

“It was hard to explain we are not here to flood you out. Anytime there was a rise in the river, guess who it came back to. I think people understand that the Mississippi River controls water on the Cache. When you are creating wetlands, you’re not increasing flooding, you’re providing relief.”