MISSION, Texas — When the calendar page turned to Jan. 1, 2021, things weren’t exactly breaking Tiffany Kersten’s way.

The McAllen, Texas resident lost her job shortly after purchasing a home in 2020. And, the process of finding a new job was complicated mightily by the COVID-19 pandemic that was still gripping the world.

Yet, 2021 turned out to be a big year for Kersten, literally, figuratively, unexpectantly and somewhat accidentally.

With a background in ornithology and ecology, Kersten, a Wisconsin native, began birding at age 12 when she took a birding class with her mother. She worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Forest Service and had been employed at the McAllen Nature Center. After losing her job at McAllen due to the pandemic, she started giving birding tours in the Rio Grande Valley, a hotbed of birding, to make ends meet.

“I guided for the month of December and then I took a super low budget trip with a friend of mine to Florida, he was a grad student and he also had no money,” Kersten said. “We car-camped and basically ate non-perishable snacks out of the car. And, then I came back and the second week in January I ended up guiding a big-year birder, Charlie Bostwick, he was doing all 50 states. We spent like four days together. I got him all the Rio Grande Valley specialties and all the rare birds that were being seen here that winter.

“We got to chatting over the course of the four days. It was just me and him. I told him a little bit about where I was in my life and he was like, ‘Why don’t you also do a big year?’ I was in a different financial situation than him because I had a house, I had a dog and I was unemployed. I had no savings.”

In the birding world, a "big year" is an attempt by birders to see and identify as many species as possible.

Her mind was changed about a month later as she drove to Arizona on another low-budget birding trip. As she was driving along, her car flushed a covey of scaled quail. It was Feb. 10 and the quail represented her 287th species of the year.

“Some friends were reaching out to me and asked if I was doing a big year,” Kersten said. “I said, ‘No, that’s crazy.’ I’m just showing people birds, looking at birds and just trying to de-stress. As I flushed those scaled quail, that was on Feb. 10, I knew that was my 287th bird of the year. And, so something just snapped in me.

“I got on my social media then and there and I announced I was going to Arizona to see how many species I could see and see how long I could do a big year for before I’d eventually have to quit and get a job.”

Kersten’s life hasn’t been the same since she made that decision.

She spent the next 10 months traveling the country in search of birds. By the end of the year, she had visited 31 states, traveled 49,000 miles and spotted a verified 726 species. At that time, 726 was a record for a lower 48 states big year.

From Feb. 10 to Dec. 31, birding was Kersten’s life.

“I spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day by myself in California, driving through cornfields, looking for a common crane,” she said “I never saw it. That’s probably one of the ones I wanted to see the most. I didn’t miss a lot of the birds that I went for actually.

“I spent Dec. 31 on a boat out of Hatteras, North Carolina, trying to get a great skua and we did not see one. That was a bummer way to end the year.”

Those misses were hiccups. She completed 2021 as the best birder for the lower 48 and the big year changed Kersten’s life.

She founded her own guiding business, Nature Ninja Birding Tours. Kersten found herself on the cover of Texas Monthly magazine. As the result of her big year, she is in demand as a speaker throughout the country. She has had to contract with other guides to take her overflow guiding business.

In May, she kicks off a speaking tour that will take her from Illinois, to Indiana, Ohio, Maryland and Maine. She will give three presentations in Illinois (Chicago and Champaign) on May 8-10.

“My lifelong hobby has now become my career,” Kersten said. “It doesn’t feel like work. I still get tired and exhausted, but it feels like I haven’t worked in two years.”

For more information go to the Nature Ninja Birding Tours Facebook page, or go to: tiffanykersten.blogspot.com/p/contact.html.